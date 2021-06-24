NetCom BW Relies on DZS for Fiber Optic Expansion

PLANO, Texas, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity, and software defined networking solutions, today announced that long-time customer NetCom BW (NetCom) is leveraging the advanced DZS Velocity Fiber-to-the-Home and Fiber-to-the-Curb solutions to support the expansion and modernization of its fiber optic network. NetCom BW brings ultra-fast hyper-broadband services to rural areas in the southern German states of Baden-Württemberg and neighboring Bavaria.

A subsidiary of EnBW, NetCom is primarily active in subsidized municipal fiber optic communications services expansion. The company’s services include Internet and telephony products for residential customers as well as broadband connections for commercial and large-scale customers. With the new federal German subsidy for so-called “grey areas” of broadband coverage, the government is not only subsidizing “white areas” with available broadband services below 30 megabits per second (Mbps), but also areas with broadband data rate availability of less than 100 Mbps.

"Connecting rural areas to high-speed Internet is one of the most important digitization tasks of our time,” says Bernhard Palm, Managing Director of NetCom BW. "The federal government’s new subsidy program for ‘grey’ areas will provide another sustained boost to broadband expansion in these regions over the next few years. With its reliable and flexible access platforms, DZS can optimally support us in the modernization and expansion of our fiber optic network. Another reason for choosing DZS as a technology supplier in our multi-vendor strategy was the fact that we have already worked together successfully in the past. We look forward to further cooperation to provide broadband services to existing and new customers."

NetCom uses the DZS Velocity MileGate fiber-to-the-home/fiber-to-the-curb access systems in its network. The project includes the modernization of existing MileGate systems, the replacement of old DSLAM systems and the development of new locations and areas. The configuration of these systems for NetCom BW and their commissioning will be handled by EQOS Energie – a regional Elite partner of DZS.