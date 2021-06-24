DexCom, Nick Jonas and Leading Diabetes Nonprofits Launch Initiative to Help Improve the Lives of People With Diabetes

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, announced today the launch of The Global Movement for Time in Range , an awareness and education campaign to improve the understanding and accelerate the adoption of time in range as the standard of care in diabetes management.

Nick Jonas, the Global Movement for Time in Range (Photo: Business Wire)

This new, global effort led by Dexcom and multi-platinum recording artist, actor and philanthropist Nick Jonas, includes the support of Beyond Type 1, an organization Nick co-founded, Children with Diabetes, College Diabetes Network, JDRF International and Taking Control of Your Diabetes.

A recent survey found that despite its clinical and quality-of-life benefits, the majority of people with insulin-treated diabetes are not using time in range1—a powerful metric for modern diabetes management—and in many cases, it’s because they don’t know about it.1

Time in range is the percentage of time spent with glucose levels in a target range,2 defined by the T1D Outcomes Program and the International Consensus on Time in Range as 70-180 mg/dL. With time in range, it’s easier to understand how to improve glycemic control and make treatment decisions based on continuous trends in glucose levels instead of relying solely on the three-month average that a traditional A1C test provides.

“This movement is about coming together and giving people with diabetes the tools and resources to help them feel healthier and live the life they want,” said Nick Jonas. “Having lived with Type 1 diabetes for more than half of my lifetime, I know how much better I feel when my glucose levels stay within a set range, and it’s time for the diabetes community at large to recognize time in range as one of the most important indicators of optimal diabetes management. I’m proud to partner with other like-minded organizations to put time in range in the spotlight of diabetes care.”

The survey1 also found:

The vast majority (83%) of people with insulin-treated diabetes say they feel better when they spend more time in range, but nearly half (47%) say they’re unaware of what time in range is and its advantages as a metric to gauge treatment success

While the majority (77%) of people with insulin-treated diabetes say they feel healthier when they spend more time in range, more than half (53%) say they’ve never discussed time in range with their healthcare provider

About two-thirds (68%) of people with insulin-treated diabetes surveyed said they believe it is the responsibility of their healthcare provider to bring new standards of care to their attention

Three quarters (75%) of people with insulin-treated diabetes agree when their glucose levels are out of range they feel unwell, and the majority (61%) report feeling stressed

Half (51%) of people with insulin-treated diabetes agree that if they were able to spend more time in range, they’d feel more confident to pursue their dreams or passions

“Healthcare professionals must add time in range as part of their standards of care when it comes to evaluating and treating patients with diabetes—as physicians we can’t get stuck in old ways of thinking,” said Dr. Steven Edelman, a San Diego-based endocrinologist and founder of the nonprofit Taking Control of Your Diabetes. “I’m proud to support this movement to do my part in helping people with diabetes learn more about time in range while also amplifying resources for healthcare professionals like myself to more easily adopt time in range in their own practices.”