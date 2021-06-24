checkAd

Portzamparc - BNP Paribas Group, Has Initiated Coverage of Largo With a Buy Recommendation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 17:45  |  20   |   |   

Regulatory News:

LARGO (FR0013308582 - ALLGO), an eco-responsible French player in the refurbishment of mobile devices, is pleased to announce today that Portzamparc - BNP Paribas Group has initiated coverage of its stock with a study entitled "Refurbished is the new Gold".

Portzamparc - BNP Paribas Group, one of France's leading Small & Mid Caps specialists, will now follow Largo's stock.

*This information does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe, securities in France, Europe, the United States or any other country. The provision of a financial analysis production and distribution service has been agreed between Largo and Portzamparc - BNP Paribas Group.

Next financial communication: half-yearly sales on July 21, 2021 after market close.

About Largo

Created in 2016, Largo is a group fundamentally involved in the circular economy. With close to 40 staff based in Nantes, Western France, Largo refurbishes Smartphones, tablets and laptops. Positioned along the entire value chain, from sourcing to refurbishment and distribution, Largo wants to become a benchmark player in the field of responsible refurbishment. A pioneer in terms of transparency, in 2018 Largo invested in a sophisticated production tool enabling it to optimise its processes and the quality of its products.
Entirely internalised in France, the refurbishment site offers full control of each key stage: reception, testing, reparation, quality control and after-sales service. Since the Company’s creation, Largo has already refurbished more than 140,000 Smartphones, and generated revenue of almost €10.3 million in 2020.

For further information, please go to www.largo-france.fr

Largo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Portzamparc - BNP Paribas Group, Has Initiated Coverage of Largo With a Buy Recommendation Regulatory News: LARGO (FR0013308582 - ALLGO), an eco-responsible French player in the refurbishment of mobile devices, is pleased to announce today that Portzamparc - BNP Paribas Group has initiated coverage of its stock with a study entitled …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Analog Devices Announces $2.5 Billion Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility
Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida
Visa To Acquire European Open Banking Platform Tink
Fiberon Partners With Industry Leader Breezesta to Offer Premium Collection of Outdoor Furniture
Artius Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination With Origin Materials
Herbalife Nutrition Wants You to Get Your Glow on With Their New Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow
Element Solutions Inc Announces Pricing and Syndication of Add-On to Existing Term Loan B
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
LARGO Announces the Signing of a Sales Contract With Digicel, One of the Caribbean's Leading Telecom Companies