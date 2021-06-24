Announcement concerning large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act
Date 24 June 2021
Announcement concerning large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act
Liontrust Investment Partners LLP, London, Great Britain, has today notified Ringkjøbing Landbobank that with effect from 23 June 2021, the directly and indirectly ownership hold by Liontrust Asset Management Plc, London, Great Britain has fallen to below 5% of the share capital in Ringkjøbing Landbobank.
Kind regards
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
