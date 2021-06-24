Announcement concerning large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP, London, Great Britain, has today notified Ringkjøbing Landbobank that with effect from 23 June 2021, the directly and indirectly ownership hold by Liontrust Asset Management Plc, London, Great Britain has fallen to below 5% of the share capital in Ringkjøbing Landbobank.

Kind regards

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO

Attachment