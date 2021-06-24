checkAd

OSE Immunotherapeutics Reports on its 2021 Virtual Combined General Shareholder's Meeting

OSE Immunotherapeutics (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) today announced that all the resolutions submitted to a vote at the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting were approved as proposed by OSE Immunotherapeutics’ Board of Directors.

The Company conducted the General Meeting virtually following the provisions of the French ordinances related to COVID-19, dated March 25, 2020, extended and amended by order no. 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020, decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, extended and amended by decree no. 2020-1614 of December 18, 2020, and decree no. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021.

The results of each resolution voted on can be found on the Company’s website in the “Investor – General Shareholders’ Meeting” section: https://ose-immuno.com/en/general-shareholders-meetings/.

A total of 123 shareholders voted by mail, in accordance with the terms and conditions indicated in the notice of the Meeting. In total, the shareholders who voted hold 9,414,580 shares (representing 51,58 % of the share capital) and 14,198,441 voting rights (representing 59,36 % of the voting rights).

During the virtual meeting, Dominique Costantini, Chairman, and Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, provided an overview of the Company’s latest advances and growth strategy. Shareholders approved the renewal of the term of office of Dominique Costantini, which expired at this General Meeting, for three years and also approved the appointment of Elsy Boglioli as a new independent Director.

Dominique Costantini, Chairman of OSE Immunotherapeutics, commented: “I warmly thank the shareholders for their renewed confidence. I extend my thanks to the Board members for their commitment to the Company’s progress and successful achievements. Today, we are delighted to welcome Elsy who brings extensive experience in both leading pharma and biotech companies and corporate strategy to enrich the board’s expertise and support the Company during this critical period of accelerated growth.”

Elsy Boglioli added: “OSE’s portfolio is unique, spanning across immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation, and addressing both proven and novel targets. I am honoured to be joining the company’s board in this exciting phase when multiple assets are progressing along their clinical development path, and I look forward to working with the management team to continue to establish OSE as a recognized, worldwide leader in immunotherapy.”

