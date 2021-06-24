CTO Realty Growth Announces the Acquisition of the Shops at Legacy in the Plano Submarket of Dallas, Texas for $72.5 Million

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) today announced it has acquired The Shops at Legacy North, an approximately 236,000 square foot retail-driven mixed-use lifestyle property in Plano, Texas (the “Property”).



The Shops at Legacy North, which was constructed in 2007 and includes nearly 1,000 parking spaces, is currently 83% occupied and is situated on 12.7 acres across the Dallas North Tollway from Legacy West at the core of the 2,665-acre master-planned Legacy District, one of the premier live-work-play communities in the United States. The Property has excellent accessibility to a large concentration of Fortune 500 Companies, is surrounded by approximately 8,000 apartment units and nearly 2,500 hotel rooms, and benefits from excellent demographics with a daytime population of more than 160,000 people, a five-mile population of approximately 316,000 and five-mile average household incomes of more than $141,000.