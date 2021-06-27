checkAd

SAFR from RealNetworks Receives Axis Awards for Best Ecosystem Partner in the Middle East and in Africa

Award recognizes SAFR’s collaboration on key projects, high quality of their solutions, and close alignment with Axis’ business practices and beliefs

Seattle, WA, June 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAFR from RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) ), a leader in high accuracy, low bias facial recognition, is pleased to announce that Axis Communications, a global leader in network video and surveillance products, has chosen SAFR as Best Ecosystem Partner 2020 for both the Middle East, and for Africa.

The awards were presented during the Axis Annual Partner Awards in a virtual ceremony held on 23 June 2021, as part of Axis Innovates event. The awards celebrated and acknowledged the efforts of Axis’ partners by recognizing them for key projects and achievements throughout the year.

“At Axis, we strive to offer solutions of the highest quality. Through our extensive network of Ecosystem Partners, we are able to offer the best solutions addressing the complex and ever-evolving needs of our customers. We are proud of our partnership with SAFR. This award is in appreciation of their support, extensive collaboration, and high quality of their solution offering, combined with aligned business practices and beliefs,” said Ettiene Van Der Watt, Regional Director - Middle East and Africa at Axis Communications.

“Axis’ worldwide leadership and quality products are a perfect fit for our highly accurate, high-performance facial recognition platform,” said Walter Candelu, SAFR’ Vice President for the Middle East. “We look forward to furthering our relationship into the future.”

About SAFR

SAFR (https://safr.com) is the world’s foremost facial recognition platform for live video intelligence. It taps the power of AI to help the world get back to work. Whether it’s used for occupancy counting, face mask detection, or touchless entry control, SAFR can be deployed on premises, in the cloud, or with a VMS. SAFR enhances security, heightens situational awareness, and delivers insights that improve operational efficiency and protect the health and safety of people everywhere. 

 

2021 RealNetworks and SAFR are registered trademarks of RealNetworks, Inc. All other trademarks, names of actual companies, and products mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

