DGAP-News ​​​​​​​DF Deutsche Forfait AG continues to make operational progress

​​​​​​​DF Deutsche Forfait AG continues to make operational progress

29.06.2021 / 15:13
Annual General Meeting 2021
DF Deutsche Forfait AG continues to make operational progress

  • Full-year targets 2020 achieved
  • Corporate purpose of DF Group is expanded
  • Forecast for the current fiscal year confirmed

Grünwald, 29 June 2021 - At the Annual General Meeting of DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN DE000A1R1CC4), which was once again held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board informed the company's shareholders about the past financial year 2020. Accordingly, the Group was again able to achieve its targets in the reporting period.

All resolutions proposed by the Company were approved by a clear majority at the Annual General Meeting. The agenda items to be voted on included the re-election of the auditing firm Warth & Klein Grant Thornton AG as auditors, the approval of the remuneration system for the Management Board, and the expansion of the Company's corporate purpose.

In addition to the operational development in the 2020 financial year, the Management Board explained the strategic orientation and confirmed the forecast for the current financial year. "We are pleased with the trust that the shareholders have once again placed in us. As announced, we are continuously expanding our existing business by offering more extensive advisory and brokerage services. The expansion of the Company's corporate purpose provides us with the greatest possible flexibility in this regard," said CEO Dr. Behrooz Abdolvand in his address to the shareholders.

The detailed voting results are available on the Company's website at https://www.dfag.de/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/.
 

About DF Group

DF Group is a global specialist in foreign trade financing with a focus on the Middle East and Eastern Europe. DF Deutsche Forfait focuses on food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, industrial companies, energy and infrastructure sectors. With its extensive financial experience, its distinctive network and its comprehensive compliance expertise, DF Group offers exporters, importers, industrial companies, banks and financial service providers the right financing solution.

 

