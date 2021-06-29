Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. (Riggs Distler), a portfolio company of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (Oaktree), on its pending sale to Centuri Group, Inc. (Centuri), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX; SWGH). Riggs Distler is a leading provider of power and utility services throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Under the terms of the transaction, Centuri will acquire a 100% ownership interest in Riggs Distler for $855 million. The transaction is being led by Drew Spitzer, Matt White, Greg Waller, Thomas Saunders and Phil Hart of the Harris Williams Energy, Power & Infrastructure (EPI) Group.

“Riggs Distler’s impressive suite of offerings in the utility and infrastructure sectors has helped the company develop a diverse and recurring client base,” said Drew Spitzer, a managing director at Harris Williams. “During its partnership with Oaktree, Riggs Distler unlocked new, transformative growth opportunities, including early entry into 5G and offshore wind infrastructure, while completing several highly accretive acquisitions which complement the platform. Their addition to the Centuri family of companies provides an attractive opportunity to expand operations across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, which are experiencing strong growth given increasing demand for utility infrastructure replacement and expansion work.”

“We continue to see tremendous interest across the broader utility services market, and Riggs Distler’s unique combination of market leadership and highly visible revenue streams provides a foundation in a market where resiliency continues to be one of the focal points for potential acquirors,” added Matt White, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“The industry expertise and attention to detail provided by Drew, Matt and the rest of Harris Williams was integral to this transaction,” said Stephen Zemaitatis, Jr. president and CEO of Riggs Distler. “We believe joining the Centuri enterprise will be an excellent opportunity for Riggs Distler as we embark on our next chapter, and all of us at Riggs Distler are grateful to have worked with Harris Williams to achieve this ideal outcome.”