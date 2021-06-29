checkAd

21Shares AG Correction of the preliminary announcement from April 29, 2021 of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act

21Shares AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
29 June 2021/ 19.30
21 Shares AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 15, 2021
Address: https://21shares.com/ir#financials
 
Language: English
Company: 21Shares AG
Dammstr 19
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 260 8660
E-mail: etp@21shares.com
Internet: www.21shares.com
ISIN: CH0454664001
WKN: A2T64E
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
