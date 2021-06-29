checkAd

Fastly Appoints Ron Kisling as CFO

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 22:05  |  23   |   |   

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of a global edge cloud platform, today announced the appointment of Ronald W. “Ron” Kisling as Chief Financial Officer. Kisling will succeed Adriel Lares, who, as announced on May 5, 2021, will officially step down from the CFO position after five years of service. Kisling is expected to join Fastly in August, following a transition period from his current role.

Fastly Appoints Ron Kisling as CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ron’s expertise in leading sophisticated finance organizations in high-growth environments will make an immediate, positive impact on Fastly as we continue to grow and scale our business,” said Joshua Bixby, CEO of Fastly. “Ron played a key role in building out Fitbit’s financial leadership function to support public company rigor. I am confident Ron will bring the same strong leadership principles to Fastly as an excellent addition to the executive team.”

“Fastly’s reputation as a market-leading edge cloud provider positions the company to capitalize on new and growing market opportunities stemming from the recent boom in digital transformation,” said Kisling. “I look forward to working with the entire Fastly team to build on their momentum and strong business fundamentals.”

Kisling joins Fastly from Google, where he served as Chief Financial Officer of Fitbit. Kisling joined Fitbit in September 2014 and served as Chief Accounting Officer until his appointment as Chief Financial Officer. Kisling has held Chief Financial Officer positions at numerous other technology companies, including Nanometrics Incorporated, PGP Corporation, Portal Software, Inc., Saba Software, Inc., and SPL WorldGroup, Inc. A seasoned finance expert, he brings extensive public company financial management and governance experience.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. Fastly’s platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development with unmatched visibility and minimal latency, empowering developers to innovate with both performance and security. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, the demand for our platform, expectations regarding the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to meet the demand for our platform by seamlessly combining delivery, edge computing, and security, our ability to invest in our platform for future growth, our ability to continue to grow and scale our business, our ability to capitalize on new and growing market opportunities, and our ability to deliver on our long-term strategy. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Fastly files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in Fastly’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings that Fastly makes from time to time with the SEC. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Fastly’s website and are available from Fastly without charge.

Diskussion: Fastly kooperiert jetzt stärker mit Google: Wird das Wachstum jetzt stark beschleunigt?
