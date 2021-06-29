checkAd

AVITA Medical Announces Inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 22:23  |  76   |   |   

VALENCIA, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs, today announced that as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes, AVITA Medical has been added to the Russell 3000 Index effective June 28, 2021.

The annual Russell indexes reconstitution process captures the 4,000 largest US stocks in May of every year, ranking them by total market capitalization. AVITA Medical’s membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, will result in automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000 Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“We are excited to have been included in the Russell 3000 Index as part of the annual reconstitution,” said Michael Holder, Chief Financial Officer of AVITA Medical. “We look forward to capitalizing on this opportunity to broaden our stockholder base.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL, INC.
AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. AVITA Medical’s patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin. The medical devices work by preparing a RES REGENERATIVE EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION, an autologous suspension comprised of the patient’s skin cells necessary to regenerate natural healthy epidermis. This autologous suspension is then sprayed onto the areas of the patient requiring treatment.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AVITA Medical Announces Inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index VALENCIA, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Enphase Launches Encharge Battery Storage System In Germany
Thesis Gold Completes $18.4 Million Over-Subscribed Financing
BIOMEA Fusion Strengthens its Executive Team with Appointment of Franco Valle as Chief Financial ...
New ownership structure for Hyon
Arizona Gold and Golden Predator Announce Consolidation of Near-Term Gold Production in North ...
Aehr Receives $1.4 Million in Orders for Full-Wafer WaferPak Contactors for Production ...
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus