AKKA Technologies:  Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of June 15, 2021: Results of Votes

This press release replaces the English version published on June 28 at 5:45 pm for the following reason: abstained votes for point n°17 of the Ordinary General Meeting: 386.

AKKA Technologies (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) held its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders on Tuesday afternoon, 15 June 2021. The Shareholders approved all the proposed resolutions described below:

ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

For each resolution:

- Number of shares for which votes have been validly cast: 22,262,815

- Proportion of share capital represented by these votes: 71%

- Number of profit shares for which votes have been validly cast: 7,927,487

- Total number of valid votes cast: 30,190,302

Resolution For % Against % Abstained 1 – Review of the combined management report on the statutory and

consolidated annual accounts as at 31 December 2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 2– Review of the statutory auditor's reports on the parent company

financial statements and on the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 3 – Review of the parent company and consolidated financial

statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 4 – Approval of the annual corporate financial statements for the year ended on 31

December 2020 and appropriation of the result for the year ended 31 December 2020 30,151,564 100% 31,000 0% 7,738 5 – Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 30,151,564 100% 31,000 0% 7,738 6 – Discharge to the directors for the performance of their mandate during the financial year 2020 30,098,266 100% 84,238 0% 7,798 7 – Discharge to the statutory auditor for the performance of his mandate during the financial year 2020 30,098,266 100% 84,238 0% 7,798 8 – Reappointment of the statutory auditor for another three-year term 29,681,182 98% 508,885 2% 235 9 – Appointment of Mrs. Nadine Leclair as independent director 30,189,202 100% 50 0% 1,050 10 – Ratification of the mandate as executive director of Mrs. Nathalie Buhnemann following her co-opting by the Board of Directors on January 13, 2021 29,327,768 97% 862,534 3% 0 11 – Ratification of the mandate as non-executive director of Mr. Xavier Le Clef, following his co-opting by the Board of Directors on December 30, 2020; 29,340,493 97% 849,423 3% 386 12 – Mandate renewal of Mr. Mauro Ricci as Executive Director 29,026,342 96% 1,163,960 4% 0 13 – Mandate renewal of Mrs. Nathalie Buhnemann as executive director 29,321,517 97% 868,785 3% 0 14 - Mandate renewal of Mr. Xavier Le Clef as non-executive director 29,334,021 97 % 855,895 3% 386 15 – Mandate renewal of Mrs. Murielle Barneoud as an independent director 29,941,294 100% 139,498 0% 109,510 16 – Mandate renewal of Mrs. Valérie Magloire as independent director 30,044,537 100% 36,255 0% 109,510 17 – Mandate renewal of Mr. Jean-Luc Perodeau as non-executive director 30,019,104 99% 170,812 1% 386 18 - Remunerations in the form of shares to non-executive directors in compliance with the Code on Corporate Governance 30,189,866 100% 50 0% 386 19 – Approval of the remuneration policy 27,727,969 92 % 2,462,333 8 % 0 20 – Approval of the remuneration report for the financial year 2020; 27,727,464 92 % 2,462,838 8 % 0 21 – Powers 30,190,252 100 % 50 0% 0

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

For each resolution:

- Number of shares for which votes have been validly cast: 22,262,815

- Proportion of share capital represented by these votes: 71%

- Number of profit shares for which votes have been validly cast: 7,927,487

- Total number of valid votes cast: 30,190,302

Resolutions For % Against % Abstained 1 – Deletion of article 6bis "ARTICLE 6BIS - CAPITAL INCREASE BY INCORPORATION OF RESERVES OR ISSUE PREMIUMS ASSORTED BY AN ISSUE OF TRUST SHARES" of the Company's Articles of Association 30,189,721 100% 429 0% 152 2 – Amendment of the second paragraph of Article 17 of the Company's Articles of Association relating to "COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS" to increase the term of office of the members of the Board of Directors from three to six years. 27,448,314 91% 2,741,559 9% 429 3 - Powers 30,189,823 100% 50 0% 429

The minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings are available on the Company's website https://www.akka-technologies.com/ in the section “Investors”.

Next events:

Publication on Half-year 2021 results: Wednesday, September 8th,2021 at 5:45 PM (CET)

Publication of Third-quarter 2021 revenue: Thursday, November 4th,2021 at 5:45 PM (CET)

ABOUT AKKA

AKKA is a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services. Our comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions combined with our expertise in engineering, uniquely positions us to support our clients by leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and drive the future of smart industry. AKKA accompanies leading industry players across a wide range of sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.) to help them rethink their products and business processes. Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and a wide global footprint. Our 21,000 employees around the world are all passionate about technology and share the AKKA values of respect, courage and ambition. The Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2020. AKKA Technologies (AKA) is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels – segment B – ISIN code: FR0004180537.

