checkAd

CORRECTING and REPLACING AKKA Technologies: Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of June 15, 2021: Results of Votes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 07:37  |  13   |   |   

Regulatory News:

This press release replaces the English version published on June 28 at 5:45 pm for the following reason: abstained votes for point n°17 of the Ordinary General Meeting: 386.

AKKA Technologies: Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of June 15, 2021: Results of Votes

AKKA Technologies (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) held its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders on Tuesday afternoon, 15 June 2021. The Shareholders approved all the proposed resolutions described below:

ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

For each resolution:

- Number of shares for which votes have been validly cast: 22,262,815
 - Proportion of share capital represented by these votes: 71%
 - Number of profit shares for which votes have been validly cast: 7,927,487
 - Total number of valid votes cast: 30,190,302

Resolution

For

%

Against

%

Abstained

1 – Review of the combined management report on the statutory and
consolidated annual accounts as at 31 December 2020

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2– Review of the statutory auditor's reports on the parent company
financial statements and on the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2020

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

3 – Review of the parent company and consolidated financial
statements for the year ended 31 December 2020

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

4 – Approval of the annual corporate financial statements for the year ended on 31
December 2020 and appropriation of the result for the year ended 31 December 2020

30,151,564

100%

31,000

0%

7,738

5 – Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020

30,151,564

100%

31,000

0%

7,738

6 – Discharge to the directors for the performance of their mandate during the financial year 2020

30,098,266

100%

84,238

0%

7,798

7 – Discharge to the statutory auditor for the performance of his mandate during the financial year 2020

30,098,266

100%

84,238

0%

7,798

8 – Reappointment of the statutory auditor for another three-year term

29,681,182

98%

508,885

2%

235

9 – Appointment of Mrs. Nadine Leclair as independent director

30,189,202

100%

50

0%

1,050

10 – Ratification of the mandate as executive director of Mrs. Nathalie Buhnemann following her co-opting by the Board of Directors on January 13, 2021

29,327,768

97%

862,534

3%

0

11 – Ratification of the mandate as non-executive director of Mr. Xavier Le Clef, following his co-opting by the Board of Directors on December 30, 2020;

29,340,493

97%

849,423

3%

386

12 – Mandate renewal of Mr. Mauro Ricci as Executive Director

29,026,342

96%

1,163,960

4%

0

13 – Mandate renewal of Mrs. Nathalie Buhnemann as executive director

29,321,517

97%

868,785

3%

0

14 - Mandate renewal of Mr. Xavier Le Clef as non-executive director

29,334,021

97 %

855,895

3%

386

15 – Mandate renewal of Mrs. Murielle Barneoud as an independent director

29,941,294

100%

139,498

0%

109,510

16 – Mandate renewal of Mrs. Valérie Magloire as independent director

30,044,537

100%

36,255

0%

109,510

17 – Mandate renewal of Mr. Jean-Luc Perodeau as non-executive director

30,019,104

99%

170,812

1%

386

18 - Remunerations in the form of shares to non-executive directors in compliance with the Code on Corporate Governance

30,189,866

100%

50

0%

386

19 – Approval of the remuneration policy

27,727,969

92 %

2,462,333

8 %

0

20 – Approval of the remuneration report for the financial year 2020;

27,727,464

92 %

2,462,838

8 %

0

21 – Powers

30,190,252

100 %

50

0%

0

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

For each resolution:

- Number of shares for which votes have been validly cast: 22,262,815
 - Proportion of share capital represented by these votes: 71%
 - Number of profit shares for which votes have been validly cast: 7,927,487
 - Total number of valid votes cast: 30,190,302

Resolutions

For

%

Against

%

Abstained

1 – Deletion of article 6bis "ARTICLE 6BIS - CAPITAL INCREASE BY INCORPORATION OF RESERVES OR ISSUE PREMIUMS ASSORTED BY AN ISSUE OF TRUST SHARES" of the Company's Articles of Association

 

30,189,721

100%

429

0%

152

2 – Amendment of the second paragraph of Article 17 of the Company's Articles of Association relating to "COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS" to increase the term of office of the members of the Board of Directors from three to six years.

27,448,314

91%

2,741,559

9%

429

3 - Powers

30,189,823

100%

50

0%

429

The minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings are available on the Company's website https://www.akka-technologies.com/ in the section “Investors”.

Next events:

Publication on Half-year 2021 results: Wednesday, September 8th,2021 at 5:45 PM (CET)

Publication of Third-quarter 2021 revenue: Thursday, November 4th,2021 at 5:45 PM (CET)

ABOUT AKKA

AKKA is a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services. Our comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions combined with our expertise in engineering, uniquely positions us to support our clients by leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and drive the future of smart industry. AKKA accompanies leading industry players across a wide range of sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.) to help them rethink their products and business processes. Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and a wide global footprint. Our 21,000 employees around the world are all passionate about technology and share the AKKA values of respect, courage and ambition. The Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2020. AKKA Technologies (AKA) is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels – segment B – ISIN code: FR0004180537.

For more information, please visit: https://www.akka-technologies.com/

Follow us on: https://twitter.com/AKKA_Tech

Akka Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CORRECTING and REPLACING AKKA Technologies: Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of June 15, 2021: Results of Votes Regulatory News: This press release replaces the English version published on June 28 at 5:45 pm for the following reason: abstained votes for point n°17 of the Ordinary General Meeting: 386. AKKA Technologies: Ordinary and Extraordinary General …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Ocular Therapeutix and Mosaic Biosciences Enter into Strategic Discovery Collaboration Targeting ...
Ameriprise Financial Announces $8.0 Billion Fixed Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Global ...
Alussa Energy Announces Expected Closing of Business Combination with FREYR
Moderna Provides a Clinical Update on the Neutralizing Activity of its COVID-19 Vaccine on Emerging ...
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
JFrog to Acquire Vdoo to Deliver End-to-End Continuous Security from Development to Device
Revel Opens Largest Universal Fast Charging Depot in the Americas With Launch of Brooklyn Superhub
Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.06.21
AKKA Technologies:  Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of June 15, 2021: Results of Votes
23.06.21
AKKA Wins a One Million Euros Contract With a Major Telecoms Operator
15.06.21
AKKA Collaborates with Futura Gaia on Developing Vertical Farms Solutions
07.06.21
AKKA Announces the Development of Turnkey Conversion Solution of Grounded Military Aircrafts Into Firefighters