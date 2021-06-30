CORRECTING and REPLACING AKKA Technologies: Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of June 15, 2021: Results of Votes
Regulatory News:
This press release replaces the English version published on June 28 at 5:45 pm for the following reason: abstained votes for point n°17 of the Ordinary General Meeting: 386.
AKKA Technologies: Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of June 15, 2021: Results of Votes
AKKA Technologies (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) held its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders on Tuesday afternoon, 15 June 2021. The Shareholders approved all the proposed resolutions described below:
ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
For each resolution:
- Number of shares for which votes have been validly cast: 22,262,815
- Proportion of share capital represented by these votes: 71%
- Number of profit shares for which votes have been validly cast: 7,927,487
- Total number of valid votes cast: 30,190,302
|
Resolution
|
For
|
%
|
Against
|
%
|
Abstained
|
1 – Review of the combined management report on the statutory and
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2– Review of the statutory auditor's reports on the parent company
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
3 – Review of the parent company and consolidated financial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
4 – Approval of the annual corporate financial statements for the year ended on 31
|
30,151,564
|
100%
|
31,000
|
0%
|
7,738
|
5 – Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020
|
30,151,564
|
100%
|
31,000
|
0%
|
7,738
|
6 – Discharge to the directors for the performance of their mandate during the financial year 2020
|
30,098,266
|
100%
|
84,238
|
0%
|
7,798
|
7 – Discharge to the statutory auditor for the performance of his mandate during the financial year 2020
|
30,098,266
|
100%
|
84,238
|
0%
|
7,798
|
8 – Reappointment of the statutory auditor for another three-year term
|
29,681,182
|
98%
|
508,885
|
2%
|
235
|
9 – Appointment of Mrs. Nadine Leclair as independent director
|
30,189,202
|
100%
|
50
|
0%
|
1,050
|
10 – Ratification of the mandate as executive director of Mrs. Nathalie Buhnemann following her co-opting by the Board of Directors on January 13, 2021
|
29,327,768
|
97%
|
862,534
|
3%
|
0
|
11 – Ratification of the mandate as non-executive director of Mr. Xavier Le Clef, following his co-opting by the Board of Directors on December 30, 2020;
|
29,340,493
|
97%
|
849,423
|
3%
|
386
|
12 – Mandate renewal of Mr. Mauro Ricci as Executive Director
|
29,026,342
|
96%
|
1,163,960
|
4%
|
0
|
13 – Mandate renewal of Mrs. Nathalie Buhnemann as executive director
|
29,321,517
|
97%
|
868,785
|
3%
|
0
|
14 - Mandate renewal of Mr. Xavier Le Clef as non-executive director
|
29,334,021
|
97 %
|
855,895
|
3%
|
386
|
15 – Mandate renewal of Mrs. Murielle Barneoud as an independent director
|
29,941,294
|
100%
|
139,498
|
0%
|
109,510
|
16 – Mandate renewal of Mrs. Valérie Magloire as independent director
|
30,044,537
|
100%
|
36,255
|
0%
|
109,510
|
17 – Mandate renewal of Mr. Jean-Luc Perodeau as non-executive director
|
30,019,104
|
99%
|
170,812
|
1%
|
386
|
18 - Remunerations in the form of shares to non-executive directors in compliance with the Code on Corporate Governance
|
30,189,866
|
100%
|
50
|
0%
|
386
|
19 – Approval of the remuneration policy
|
27,727,969
|
92 %
|
2,462,333
|
8 %
|
0
|
20 – Approval of the remuneration report for the financial year 2020;
|
27,727,464
|
92 %
|
2,462,838
|
8 %
|
0
|
21 – Powers
|
30,190,252
|
100 %
|
50
|
0%
|
0
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
For each resolution:
- Number of shares for which votes have been validly cast: 22,262,815
- Proportion of share capital represented by these votes: 71%
- Number of profit shares for which votes have been validly cast: 7,927,487
- Total number of valid votes cast: 30,190,302
|
Resolutions
|
For
|
%
|
Against
|
%
|
Abstained
|
1 – Deletion of article 6bis "ARTICLE 6BIS - CAPITAL INCREASE BY INCORPORATION OF RESERVES OR ISSUE PREMIUMS ASSORTED BY AN ISSUE OF TRUST SHARES" of the Company's Articles of Association
|
30,189,721
|
100%
|
429
|
0%
|
152
|
2 – Amendment of the second paragraph of Article 17 of the Company's Articles of Association relating to "COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS" to increase the term of office of the members of the Board of Directors from three to six years.
|
27,448,314
|
91%
|
2,741,559
|
9%
|
429
|
3 - Powers
|
30,189,823
|
100%
|
50
|
0%
|
429
The minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings are available on the Company's website https://www.akka-technologies.com/ in the section “Investors”.
Next events:
Publication on Half-year 2021 results: Wednesday, September 8th,2021 at 5:45 PM (CET)
Publication of Third-quarter 2021 revenue: Thursday, November 4th,2021 at 5:45 PM (CET)
ABOUT AKKA
AKKA is a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services. Our comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions combined with our expertise in engineering, uniquely positions us to support our clients by leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and drive the future of smart industry. AKKA accompanies leading industry players across a wide range of sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.) to help them rethink their products and business processes. Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and a wide global footprint. Our 21,000 employees around the world are all passionate about technology and share the AKKA values of respect, courage and ambition. The Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2020. AKKA Technologies (AKA) is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels – segment B – ISIN code: FR0004180537.
For more information, please visit: https://www.akka-technologies.com/
Follow us on: https://twitter.com/AKKA_Tech
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629006155/en/Akka Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare