Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Adopts Innovative Philips Cloud-Based Enterprise Imaging Solution to Advance Precision Diagnosis

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, one of U.S. News and World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals, is adopting a full suite of Philips cloud-based enterprise imaging informatics solutions across radiology, cardiology and subspecialties as part of their ongoing pursuit of quality patient care and improved outcomes. These solutions will provide advanced visualization, more efficient workflows, insightful reporting, simplified archiving, robust decision support analytics and real-time telehealth collaboration. Moreover, as a scalable, vendor-agnostic platform, the system will support interoperability that provides clinicians with a more complete picture to help increase diagnostic confidence.

As a premier children’s hospital serving five states and more than 150,00 children annually, Children’s is committed to patient care and clinical excellence, and continually looks to improve their patient and staff experience. This is exemplified by their new Hubbard Center for Children, which will be home to an expanded Newborn Intensive Care Unit, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and Cardiac Care Center. Through their 2017 long-term strategic partnership with Philips, Children’s continues to adopt best-in-class and connected Philips technology solutions, including the latest in enterprise diagnostic informatics (EDI) solutions, which provide a comprehensive, modular set of advanced software and informatics, tailored to their needs. These solutions combine deep clinical and informatics expertise with technological innovation to securely connect patients, care teams and data across entire health systems. The visualization and analysis applications use artificial intelligence to support the clinician at the point of care by providing clinical insights and improving collaboration among clinical teams.

“We know that dealing with a child’s healthcare issue is one of the most difficult times for the families that we support, often far from home and having to entrust their child’s care to us. This is why we want to ensure they are getting world-class care by adopting the latest care-enabling technologies,” said Jerry Vuchak, chief information officer for Children’s. “Working with Philips, we are engaging on a more strategic level, being proactive in driving innovation, integration and standardization. Our goal is to provide the most comprehensive view of patient data to further aid clinical decision making that can have a meaningful impact on diagnosis and treatment and improve outcomes - something we are committed to for the children and families we serve.”