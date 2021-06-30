Old Dominion Freight Line to Broadcast Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call on the Internet

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODFL) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results before opening of trading on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

An online, real-time webcast of Old Dominion’s quarterly conference call will be available at www.odfl.com on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will be available at approximately 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) and continue for 30 days. A telephonic replay of the call can be accessed starting at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available through August 4, 2021, at 1-877-344-7529, access code 10158075.