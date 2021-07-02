Elior Group Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes and New Senior Bank Debt

Elior Group, a société anonyme organized under the laws of the Republic of France (“Elior”), today announces that it has priced its offering (the “Offering”) of €550,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured fixed rate notes due 2026 (the “Notes”).

Elior will also enter into a new senior unsecured term loan (the “New Term Loan”) of €100,000,000 and a senior unsecured revolving credit facility of €350,000,000 on or prior to July 8, 2021.

The Notes will be issued in an aggregate principal amount of €550,000,000, will bear interest at an annual rate of 3.750% and will be issued at 100% of their nominal value. The offering of the Notes is expected to close on or about July 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Elior intends to use the gross proceeds from the Offering, together with the New Term Loan, to repay its existing term loan, for general corporate purposes, and to pay the costs, fees and expenses in relation to the Offering and new senior bank debt.

In connection with the Offering, the joint global coordinators were BNP Paribas (sole physical bookrunner), Crédit Agricole CIB and Rabobank, the joint bookrunners were Natixis, CIC Market Solutions and Société Générale, the co-managers were Mediobanca and BBVA and the rating agencies advisor was Natixis.

Cautionary statement

The Notes will be offered outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), subject to prevailing market and other conditions. There is no assurance that the offering will be completed or, if completed, as to the terms on which it is completed. The Notes to be offered have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or unless pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.