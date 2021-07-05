checkAd

More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results

GENEVA, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, July 6, more than 170,000 students across the world will have received their International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (DP), and Career-related Programme (CP) results from the May 2021 examination session.

Founded in 1968, the International Baccalaureate pioneered a movement of international education, and now offers four high quality, challenging educational programmes to students aged 3-19. The IB gives students distinct advantages by providing strong foundations, critical thinking skills, and a proficiency for solving complex problems, while encouraging diversity, curiosity, and a healthy appetite for learning and excellence. Please visit www.ibo.org.

The IB is incredibly proud of our new Diploma Programme and Career-related Programme graduates who persevered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and reached this milestone. This could not have been accomplished without the IB community's unwavering commitment and support.

Olli-Pekka Heinonen, Director General of the International Baccalaureate, said:

"The last 18 months have been incredibly challenging for students, teachers, and schools throughout the world as COVID-19 has undermined much of what we had come to take for granted. I salute their spirit and dedication to our shared mission: education for a better world.

A key responsibility of the IB this year has been to ensure that our students are not disadvantaged by the pandemic, including in their applications to university and higher education. The many changes we have made to this summer's session are part of this commitment to ensure students are not affected by the hugely challenging circumstances in which they have been learning.

We understand the pressure being put on the whole education system by COVID-19, and we thank all our partners, including universities, for their support and understanding as we have navigated our way through this challenging time."

This year the IB's priority has been to provide students equal opportunity to progress after the global disruption due to COVID-19, regardless of whether students sat the examinations or were assessed by the non-exam route. We have carefully considered the impact of the pandemic on students.

IB teams have regularly spoken to educators to ensure they receive updates and information to support their work in the most trying circumstances. We also worked with government regulators across the world regarding local context, restrictions and the impact of COVID-19 on students.

Schools were surveyed to determine which of two pathways was best for their context: written examinations, where they could be administered safely, or the non-exam route using a combination of internal assessment coursework and teacher-predicted grades, where they could not.

