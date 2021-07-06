Gecina and Latham & Watkins Sign a New Lease for 45-47 rue Saint-Dominique in Paris’ 7th Arrondissement

This commitment highlights the appetite among businesses for high-quality buildings at ideal locations in Paris. This transaction also reflects Gecina’s commitment to maintaining long-term relationships with its clients, supported by its client-centric brand YouFirst.

Established at this address since the end of 2012, the prestigious international law firm Latham & Watkins has renewed its lease for 6,500 sq.m of space at the heart of Paris’ Central Business District and 7 th arrondissement for a nine-year period.

This latest lease illustrates the resilience of Gecina’s rental fundamentals, built around a robust tenant base, which is made up of major businesses for over 80%.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 19.7 billion euros at end-2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

