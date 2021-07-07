Amundi US Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds
Amundi US today announced the declaration of dividends for five Pioneer closed-end funds for July 2021.
|
Ex Date:
|
July 20, 2021
Record Date:
July 21, 2021
Payable:
July 30, 2021
|
Ticker
|
Taxable Funds
|
Distribution
|
Change From
|
HNW
|
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc.
|
$0.1100
|
-
|
PHD*
|
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc.
|
$0.0625
|
-
|
PHT
|
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc.
|
$0.0725
|
-
|
|
|
Ticker
|
Tax-Exempt Funds
|
Distribution
|
Change From
|
MAV
|
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc.
|
$0.0500
|
-
|
MHI*
|
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc.
|
$0.0475
|
-
|
|
Market
|
Market Price
|
NAV
|
NAV
|
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare