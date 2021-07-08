Sunnova Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), a leading U.S. residential solar and energy storage service provider, announced today it will release its second quarter 2021 results after the markets close on July 28, 2021, to be followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on July 29, 2021.

To register for this conference call, please use this link http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5674287. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. To ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at a minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367, or for international callers, 416-621-4642. The conference ID for the live call and the replay is 5674287. The replay will be available until August 5, 2021.