Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management

Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE: BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,552.1 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $1,543.5 billion at May 31, 2021. This month’s increase in AUM primarily reflected the positive impact of markets, partially offset by long-term net outflows, inclusive of two equity redemptions (a $3.7 billion sub-advised mutual fund outflow and a $2.2 billion institutional redemption that had minimal impact on revenue). Fixed Income flows included approximately $400 million of outflows from the non-management-fee-earning India credit funds that are in the process of liquidation.1

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, AUM reflected market gains offset by long-term net outflows of $6.6 billion inclusive of the two equity redemptions mentioned above and $1.2 billion of outflows from our closed India credit funds that were non-management-fee earning. Reinvested distributions for the quarter were $3.2 billion.

By Asset Class:

(In USD billions)

Preliminary

30-Jun-21

 

31-May-21

 

31-Mar-21

 

31-Dec-20

 

30-Jun-20

Fixed Income1

$658.1

 

$654.3

 

$642.3

 

$669.9

 

$211.3

Equity

536.9

 

535.9

 

511.9

 

495.7

 

235.8

Multi-Asset

153.0

 

154.1

 

148.2

