Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources Option Two Properties Lying within the Grey River Gold Property, Newfoundland

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) (the “Company” or “Sokoman”) today announced the execution of two (2) property option agreements on behalf of the strategic alliance between the Company and Benton Resources Inc. (“Benton”) (see news release dated May 20, 2021) to add additional mineral claims to the Grey River Gold Property in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Pursuant to an option agreement (the “Lewis Option Agreement”), Gary Lewis (“Lewis”) has granted Sokoman the option to acquire a 100% interest in a property license consisting of seven claims (the “Lewis Property”) subject to a 1.5% net smelter return royalty (the “Lewis NSR”) in favour of Lewis (the “Lewis Option”). One percent of the Lewis NSR may be purchased by the Company for $1 million at any time. The Lewis Option Agreement will terminate if Sokoman fails to complete any of the following terms, and each cash payment and share issuance is to be made equally among Gary Lewis, Aubrey Budgell and Paul Delaney: