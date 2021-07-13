Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources Option Two Properties Lying within the Grey River Gold Property, Newfoundland
Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) (the “Company” or “Sokoman”) today announced the execution of two (2) property option agreements on behalf of the strategic alliance between the Company and Benton Resources Inc. (“Benton”) (see news release dated May 20, 2021) to add additional mineral claims to the Grey River Gold Property in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
Pursuant to an option agreement (the “Lewis Option Agreement”), Gary Lewis (“Lewis”) has granted Sokoman the option to acquire a 100% interest in a property license consisting of seven claims (the “Lewis Property”) subject to a 1.5% net smelter return royalty (the “Lewis NSR”) in favour of Lewis (the “Lewis Option”). One percent of the Lewis NSR may be purchased by the Company for $1 million at any time. The Lewis Option Agreement will terminate if Sokoman fails to complete any of the following terms, and each cash payment and share issuance is to be made equally among Gary Lewis, Aubrey Budgell and Paul Delaney:
- the payment of $10,000 cash;
- the issuance of 50,000 shares of Sokoman upon TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) approval;
- the payment of a further $10,000 and the issuance of a further 50,000 shares on or before the first anniversary of the Lewis Option Agreement;
- the payment of a further $10,000 and the issuance of a further 50,000 shares on or before the second anniversary of the Lewis Option Agreement; and
- the payment of a further $10,000 and issuance of a further 50,000 shares on or before the third anniversary of the Lewis Option Agreement.
Pursuant to a second option agreement (the “G2B Gold Option Agreement”), G2B Gold Inc. (“G2B Gold”) has granted Sokoman the option to acquire a 100% interest in a property consisting of three licenses comprised of four claims (the “G2B Property”) subject to a 1.5% net smelter return royalty (the “G2B NSR”) in favour of G2B Gold (the “G2B Gold Option”). One percent of the G2B NSR may be purchased by the Company for $1 million at any time. The G2B Option Agreement will terminate if Sokoman fails to complete any of the following terms, and each cash payment and share issuance is to be made equally among G2B Gold, United Gold Inc. and Grassroots Prospecting & Prospect Generation Inc.:
