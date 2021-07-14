Aladdin Healthcare Technologies with new research findings on COVID-19 diagnosis

BERLIN/LONDON, July 14, 2021 - Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE ("Aladdin", ISIN: DE000A12ULL2), a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based healthcare diagnostics and drug discovery applications, is one of the co-authors of a high-impact review on the state of the art in research on machine learning applied to the detection and prognostication of COVID-19.

The review has been published on Nature Machine Intelligence, a prestigious scientific monthly journal based in London, with a focus on topics like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotics. Aladdin together with major representatives of the international academic world made its contribution to the research advancement in a field that is as current as it is crucial given the persistence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Machine learning methods can be used for rapid and accurate detection of COVID-19 at a very early stage from standard chest radiographs (CXR) and chest computed tomography (CT) images. They can become a complement of standard PCR tests or even a substitute in countries where no PCR tests are available. That's why it is so important to continue and develop research in this field.

The systematic review at which the Aladdin team took part started with a detailed screening of more than 2,000 studies published in 2020 and focused only on those papers with sufficiently documented methodologies. The analysis led to the conclusion that none of the identified models are of potential clinical use and gave recommendations to aim for a higher-quality model development and well-documented manuscripts. This review represents a stepping stone toward a new standard of big data sharing at an international level, including multimodal data such as imaging, by using a new proprietary AI platform on which Aladdin is currently working. The aim is to collaborate with big players of the international healthcare industry and to provide a new method to diagnose cardiovascular and lung diseases which are serious conditions associated with COVID-19.