State Auto Financial Responds to A.M. Best Announcement

The following is State Auto Financial Corporation Chairman, President and CEO Mike LaRocco’s response to today’s announcement from A.M. Best Company:

“On Monday, we announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Liberty Mutual . A.M. Best’s decision affirms our belief that our partnership with Liberty Mutual will contribute to the collective success of our associates, policyholders, shareholders and agents. Together, there’s a great opportunity to profitably grow and deliver even greater scale by expanding our geographic footprint, operations, product expertise and digital capabilities.