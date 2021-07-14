checkAd

State Auto Financial Responds to A.M. Best Announcement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 18:30  |  36   |   |   

The following is State Auto Financial Corporation Chairman, President and CEO Mike LaRocco’s response to today’s announcement from A.M. Best Company:

“On Monday, we announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Liberty Mutual . A.M. Best’s decision affirms our belief that our partnership with Liberty Mutual will contribute to the collective success of our associates, policyholders, shareholders and agents. Together, there’s a great opportunity to profitably grow and deliver even greater scale by expanding our geographic footprint, operations, product expertise and digital capabilities.

About State Auto Financial Corporation

State Auto Financial Corporation, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is a super regional property and casualty insurance holding company. STFC stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all NASDAQ listed companies.

The insurance subsidiaries of State Auto Financial Corporation are part of the State Auto Group. The State Auto Group markets its insurance products throughout the United States, through independent insurance agencies, which include retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The State Auto Group is rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company and includes State Automobile Mutual, State Auto Property & Casualty, State Auto Ohio, State Auto Wisconsin, Milbank, Meridian Security, Patrons Mutual, Rockhill Insurance, Plaza Insurance, American Compensation and Bloomington Compensation. Additional information on State Auto Financial Corporation and the State Auto Insurance Companies can be found online at http://www.StateAuto.com/STFC.

State Auto Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

State Auto Financial Responds to A.M. Best Announcement The following is State Auto Financial Corporation Chairman, President and CEO Mike LaRocco’s response to today’s announcement from A.M. Best Company: “On Monday, we announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Liberty Mutual . A.M. Best’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Energous Announces Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit Supporting Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Cummins Inc. Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings
Titel
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:39 UhrAM Best Places Credit Ratings of State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company and Its Operating Subsidiaries Under Review with Positive Implications
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21State Auto Financial Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten