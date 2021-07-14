checkAd

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Medical Officer Nathalie Adda, M.D.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that Nathalie Adda, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, will retire from Enanta in February 2022 and continue to serve as a consultant to the company thereafter. Enanta is commencing a search to identify Dr. Adda’s successor.

“On behalf of the entire Enanta team and our Board of Directors, I thank Nathalie for her dedication to the company,” said Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Enanta Pharmaceuticals. “During her tenure since joining us in 2015, Nathalie has been responsible for building and overseeing Enanta’s Clinical and Regulatory Department. Nathalie’s significant contributions have supported the growth of our robust pipeline of four clinical candidates across respiratory syncytial virus, hepatitis B virus and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Under her expertise and direction, Enanta has progressed candidates for these indications into the clinic and is advancing a fifth into a Phase 1 study soon. We wish Nathalie the very best in her retirement and are grateful that we will continue to benefit from her deep knowledge through her consulting role.”

“Working with the entire Enanta team to advance our vision of becoming a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases has been a privilege and deeply rewarding, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have built and led the Clinical and Regulatory team to achieve several important milestones to further our vision,” said Nathalie Adda, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Enanta Pharmaceuticals. “I believe Enanta is well-positioned to progress not only these clinical programs, but also its entire pipeline, to bring meaningful new treatments to patients.”

About Enanta
 Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta’s research and development efforts have produced clinical candidates for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Enanta is also conducting research in SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Enanta’s research and development activities are funded by royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries as part of its leading treatment for chronic HCV infection under the tradenames MAVYRET (U.S.) and MAVIRET (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the prospects for further development of Enanta’s clinical pipeline. Statements that are not historical facts, are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about Enanta’s business and the industry in which it operates and management’s beliefs and assumptions. The statements contained in this release are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors and risks that may affect actual results include: the development risks of early stage clinical development in the disease areas in Enanta’s research and development pipeline; the impact of development, regulatory and marketing efforts of others with respect to competitive treatments; Enanta’s limited clinical development experience; Enanta’s need to attract and retain senior management and key scientific personnel; Enanta’s need to obtain and maintain patent protection for its product candidates and avoid potential infringement of the intellectual property rights of others; and other risk factors described or referred to in “Risk Factors” in Enanta’s most recent Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and other periodic reports filed more recently with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Enanta cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Enanta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as may be required by law.

Wertpapier


