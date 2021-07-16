checkAd

SEGRO sells portfolio of warehouses in Italy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 08:00  |  29   |   |   

Regulatory News:

SEGRO plc (“SEGRO”) has agreed the sale of a portfolio of six Italian urban warehouses for €127.5[1] million to AXA IM Alts, on behalf of clients.

The warehouses were developed by SEGRO-Vailog for a global online retail company to support the growth of its distribution network in Italy. The portfolio has a total floor space of 56,000 square metres and the warehouses are located in Florence, Burago, Padua, Parma and Verona. Five of the sales have already completed and the sixth will complete later this year following practical completion of additional works.

David Proctor, Managing Director, Group Investment at SEGRO, said:

“We developed and delivered these warehouses for one of our key customers to support their expansion plans. Investor demand for prime, modern industrial assets is very strong in Italy as a result of the rapid growth of e-commerce. The warehouses within this portfolio are located outside our core markets so we have chosen to capitalise on buoyant market conditions to sell this portfolio at a price materially ahead of December 2020 book value. We will be recycling the capital into exciting opportunities in other parts of Italy.”

ENDS

Notes to editors:

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 8.8 million square metres of space (95 million square feet) valued at £15.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

For over 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution, to urban warehousing and light industrial property located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive.

A commitment to be a force for societal and environmental good is integral to SEGRO’s purpose and strategy. Its Responsible SEGRO framework focuses on three long-term priorities where the company believes it can make the greatest impact: Championing Low-Carbon Growth, Investing in Local Communities and Environments and Nurturing Talent.

See www.SEGRO.com for further information.

1 This price refers to the total price inclusive of additional works for one asset that will complete later in 2021.

Segro (REIT) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SEGRO sells portfolio of warehouses in Italy Regulatory News: SEGRO plc (“SEGRO”) has agreed the sale of a portfolio of six Italian urban warehouses for €127.5[1] million to AXA IM Alts, on behalf of clients. The warehouses were developed by SEGRO-Vailog for a global online retail company to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
Molson Coors Beverage Company Reinstates the Payment of a Regular Quarterly Dividend; Repays in ...
Enterprises Seek SDN Expertise from Providers as Demand Increases
XPeng P7 Leads Industry with First i-VISTA 5-Star Smart Car Rating
Peridot Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date ...
Stevanato Group Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon HealthLake
HeartFlow, the Leader in Precision Heart Care, Announces Merger with Longview Acquisition Corp. II ...
Kohl’s Helps Families Move Forward Together this Back-to-School Season
In Major Step Toward Commercializing Self-Driving Technology, Aurora to Become a Public Company by ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.06.21SEGRO plc: Board Committee Memberships
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten