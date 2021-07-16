Cécile Cabanis joins Tikehau Capital as Deputy CEO

In this newly created position Cécile Cabanis will oversee the Human Capital, ESG/CSR, Communications and Brand Marketing functions of the Group. She will also coordinate the Group’s efforts to develop Tikehau Capital’s global network with corporates and further develop Tikehau Capital’s franchise.

Cécile Cabanis will report to Antoine Flamarion and Mathieu Chabran, the co-founders of Tikehau Capital, and will work alongside Henri Marcoux, Deputy CEO of Tikehau Capital in charge of Finance and Risks, Technology and Transformation as well as Operations, and Thomas Friedberger, CEO of Tikehau IM, who, in his capacity as Co-Chief Investment Officer of the Group, will also take up the position of Deputy CEO of Tikehau Capital.

The appointment of Cécile Cabanis aims to strengthen Tikehau Capital's managerial organisation and is fully in line with the Group's new growth and development phase following the approval of its future-facing and simplified organisation at the General Meeting of shareholders of 15 July 2021.

Cécile Cabanis will take up her position on 1 September 2021.

Cécile Cabanis joins Tikehau Capital from Danone Group where she was Executive Vice-President in charge of Finance, Strategy, Information Systems, Purchasing, Cycles and Sustainable Resource Development, a member of the Executive Committee and sponsor of inclusive diversity.

Cécile Cabanis began her career in 1995 at L'Oréal in South Africa before joining the mergers and acquisitions department of Orange in 2000. She joined Danone in 2004, where she held various key positions such as Corporate Finance Director, Development Director and then Finance Director of the Fresh Products entity within the Finance department.

Cécile, 49 years old, is an agricultural engineer and a graduate of the Institut National Agronomique Paris-Grignon.

Antoine Flamarion and Mathieu Chabran, co-founders of Tikehau Capital, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Cécile to Tikehau Capital. Her extensive experience in key positions at large international corporates, in addition to her in-depth knowledge of the economy and business issues, will prove invaluable to us at Tikehau Capital. We have been committed to deploying a pioneering approach to impact across all our asset classes for several years and Cécile’s values and convictions in this area are perfectly aligned with those of the Group. Her vision of CSR issues will also be essential for the future development and success of Tikehau Capital."