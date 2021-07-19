New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With Hemophilia A

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced results from the final analysis of the Phase IIIb STASEY study, which confirm the favorable safety profile of Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh), consistent with the Phase III HAVEN clinical program. In the analysis, no new safety signals were identified with longer-term Hemlibra treatment in adults and adolescents with hemophilia A with inhibitors to factor VIII, the clotting protein that is missing or defective in people with hemophilia A. The data were presented at the virtual International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2021 Congress, July 17-21.

“As the treatment landscape evolves, determining the long-term benefit/risk profile of medicines for people living with hemophilia A remains a top priority for the community,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “These results provide further confidence in Hemlibra’s favorable safety profile in people with hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors, who have historically faced significant treatment challenges.”