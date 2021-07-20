checkAd

Great Place to Work(R) Announces the Best Workplaces in Asia(TM) 2021 Representing +3.3 Million Employee Experiences

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 06:57  |  45   |   |   

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, surveyed over 3.3 million employees from across 16 diverse countries and cultures in Asia and the Middle East to determine the Best Workplaces in Asia 2021. This is the largest survey of employee experiences in Asia.

To be named as best in Asia, these 200 companies were the highest ranked on Great Place to Work Best Workplaces National lists across the region. This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership. Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a For All workplace experience, inclusive of all employees no matter who they are or what they do.

On average, companies ranked on the Best Workplaces in Asia scored 10% better than those that made it to the National list level — an incredibly high bar as such workplaces are the best of the best in their own country. The Best Workplaces in Asia also had 15% more employees report:

  • Feeling that management involves people in its decision-making
  • Receiving special and unique benefits 
  • Receiving a fair share of the profits made by the organization

For companies on National lists across Asia, 70% of employees said they experience well-being at work (defined by factors such as feeling cared for and believing their workplace is a psychologically and emotionally healthy place to work). But that number jumps even higher to 81% at the Best Workplaces in Asia. 

"The Best Workplaces in AsiaTM set the bar for company culture by supporting employee well-being and building inclusive workplaces that are good for everyone," said Michael C. Bush, Global CEO of Great Place to Work. "They demonstrate how much they value their most important resource – their people. Thanks to these companies, more than 3.3 million employees benefit from the highest working conditions in a range of industries across Asia."

Highlights from the  Best Workplaces in Asia 2021

Topping the list for the second year in a row in the multinational category are shipping company DHL Express and hotelier Hilton - both holding onto their 2020 first and second-place rankings, respectively.

In the large category, PAP Community Foundation (Singapore), Talawakelle Tea Estates (Sri Lanka), and KB Kookmin Card (South Korea) claimed the top three spots. 

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Great Place to Work(R) Announces the Best Workplaces in Asia(TM) 2021 Representing +3.3 Million Employee Experiences SINGAPORE, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, surveyed over 3.3 million employees from across 16 diverse countries and cultures in Asia and the Middle East to determine the Best Workplaces in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Head of Investment Banking at Cohen & Company & Ex-Head of Internet Investment Banking for Wells ...
Parexel Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Developing a Flexible and Agile Delivery Model to Improve ...
Letter from Gatemore Capital Management LLP to Sensyne Health PLC
Anti-Money Laundering Market Generated $2.4 Billion Revenue in 2020: P&S Intelligence
Electrolux adjusts dividend policy and proposes distribution of SEK 17 per share through share ...
Frontier Biotechnologies' First Long-acting Injectable (Aikening(R)), in a Two Drug Regimen for ...
Stats Perform Publishes 2021 Research on Changes in Fan Engagement in Sports Organizations in New ...
Almirall receives European Commission approval of Klisyri▼ (tirbanibulin), an innovative topical ...
Parkinson's UK Implements CDD Vault to Manage Its Pioneering Drug Discovery Data
BTG Pactual joins the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials
Titel
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Hydraulic Equipment Market Revenue Rose To $37 Billion in 2020 says P&S Intelligence
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Valtech, The Digital Services And Business Transformation Agency, Receives New Investment From BC ...
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Battery-less Solutions Flood In, Explores IDTechEx
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining