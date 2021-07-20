Great Place to Work(R) Announces the Best Workplaces in Asia(TM) 2021 Representing +3.3 Million Employee Experiences

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, surveyed over 3.3 million employees from across 16 diverse countries and cultures in Asia and the Middle East to determine the Best Workplaces in Asia 2021. This is the largest survey of employee experiences in Asia.

To be named as best in Asia, these 200 companies were the highest ranked on Great Place to Work Best Workplaces National lists across the region. This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership. Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a For All workplace experience, inclusive of all employees no matter who they are or what they do.

On average, companies ranked on the Best Workplaces in Asia scored 10% better than those that made it to the National list level — an incredibly high bar as such workplaces are the best of the best in their own country. The Best Workplaces in Asia also had 15% more employees report:

Feeling that management involves people in its decision-making

Receiving special and unique benefits

Receiving a fair share of the profits made by the organization

For companies on National lists across Asia, 70% of employees said they experience well-being at work (defined by factors such as feeling cared for and believing their workplace is a psychologically and emotionally healthy place to work). But that number jumps even higher to 81% at the Best Workplaces in Asia.

"The Best Workplaces in AsiaTM set the bar for company culture by supporting employee well-being and building inclusive workplaces that are good for everyone," said Michael C. Bush, Global CEO of Great Place to Work. "They demonstrate how much they value their most important resource – their people. Thanks to these companies, more than 3.3 million employees benefit from the highest working conditions in a range of industries across Asia."

Highlights from the Best Workplaces in Asia 2021

Topping the list for the second year in a row in the multinational category are shipping company DHL Express and hotelier Hilton - both holding onto their 2020 first and second-place rankings, respectively.

In the large category, PAP Community Foundation (Singapore), Talawakelle Tea Estates (Sri Lanka), and KB Kookmin Card (South Korea) claimed the top three spots.