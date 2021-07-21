checkAd

Your Family Entertainment AG Fix & Foxi and Crazy Chicken ('Moorhuhn') - 361/DRX and Your Family Entertainment bring cult figures into the digital world

Fix & Foxi and Crazy Chicken ("Moorhuhn") - 361/DRX and Your Family Entertainment bring cult figures into the digital world


Fans can now digitally purchase the heroes of their childhood as "3D Collectibles" in a limited edition thanks to NFT technology and augmented reality.

361/DRX, the company behind the augmented reality platform ARready, and Your Family Entertainment AG bring "Fix & Foxi" and the Crazy Chicken ("Moorhuhn") back to the big stage through fdigital 3D models. Fans and collectors can now purchase the figures as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) - and thanks to C02 compensation, theses are completely climate-neutral - In cooperation with rights holder Your Family Entertainment, the Cologne-based marketing tech start-up pays tribute to German comic history and pop culture.

Buying and collecting NFTs has becomean important digital trend worldwide - e.g. in the field of digital art. Based on Blockchain-based technology, 361/DRX and Your Family Entertainment developed unique digital creations that could subsequently be traded as well. Together with Your Family Entertainment, 361/DRX created two collections of digital and officially licensed collectibles through its AR Ready platform, based on the comic book characters "Fix & Foxi" by Rolf Kauka and the computer game character "Crazy Chicken" ("Moorhuhn"). Thanks to augmented reality, fans can experience acquired animated figures in their real life environments. . Please follow the site site https://www.arready.de/yfe/?lang=en for more information.

In the case of "Fix & Foxi", two genuine cult comic characters with a long history are brought into the digital world. The comic books featuring the two foxes created by Rolf Kauka sold around 780 million copies between 1953 and 2010.

"Both Moorhuhn and Fix & Foxi are outstanding examples of German pop culture, and with this project they once again become the timeless cult characters to make themselves immortal through Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in Augmented Reality (AR). A pioneering achievement by the teams at 361/DRX and YFE", says Dr. Stefan Piëch, CEO of Your Family Entertainment AG.

