Barclays appoints Pier Luigi Colizzi as Head of Investment Banking, Continental Europe

Barclays today announces that Pier Luigi Colizzi, currently Head of M&A for Europe, Middle East and Africa, has been appointed Head of Investment Banking for Continental Europe. As part of his new responsibilities, Pier Luigi will join the Barclays Europe Executive Committee.

He has 27 years of investment banking experience and during his career has advised clients on more than US$200bn worth of M&A transactions. He joined Barclays in 2012 to lead its Investment Banking business in Italy, before becoming Head of M&A EMEA in 2015. He has been instrumental in advising important clients on their landmark M&A transactions including ENEL, Telenor, Fortum, Masmovil, Total, Macquarie, OMV, Mitsubishi, Tom Tom and others.