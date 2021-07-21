checkAd

NI Announced as Official Sponsor of Austin FC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 16:00  |  21   |   |   

Austin FC announced today that NI (NASDAQ: NATI) has secured entitlement of the NI Suite Level at Q2 Stadium in a multi-year partnership that sees the Austin technology company join forces with Austin FC, the city’s Major League Soccer Club and first major league property. As part of the partnership, NI will also be the presenting sponsor of the pre-match Standings and League Leaders feature during Austin FC home games.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005359/en/

NI leadership and Andy Loughnane, President of Austin FC, at NI Suite Level at Q2 Stadium (Photo: Business Wire)

NI leadership and Andy Loughnane, President of Austin FC, at NI Suite Level at Q2 Stadium (Photo: Business Wire)

“Austin FC is proud to align with a homegrown Austin company that represents a commitment to innovation and a commitment to exploring technology solutions that can create a lasting impact in our community,” commented Andy Loughnane, President of Austin FC. “NI has a successful track record of investing in Austin, and our Club is honored to be working alongside one of the first tech-forward firms to have successfully established its roots in Austin.”

The sponsorship agreement establishes NI, the Austin-headquartered technology company founded in 1976, as an official partner of Austin FC with entitlement rights to Q2 Stadium’s premium hospitality suite level, now called the NI Suite Level, which features 27 private suites. For Austin FC matches and events hosted at Q2 Stadium, the NI Suite Level offers an Austin inspired, tech-forward, and eco-friendly space that gives fans a world-class experience.

“Like NI, Austin FC has big ambitions. They are determined to bring the world’s game to our city. And like us - they are taking the long-view, with a 100-year ambition that includes positively impacting our community through initiatives aimed at increasing diversity, equity, and sustainability in Austin,” said Eric Starkloff, NI CEO. “Our shared values, focus on impact, and deep appreciation for the diverse and vibrant community that Austin embodies are what cemented this exciting partnership.”

The partnership also establishes NI as the presenting sponsor of the Standing and League Leaders digital feature, which gives fans data driven insights into real-time player statistics ahead of Austin FC home games.

About Austin FC

Austin FC joined MLS as the 27th club in January 2019. Austin FC will officially begin play in 2021 in Q2 Stadium, the new, 100% privately financed, $260 million, state-of-the-art soccer stadium in Austin. Austin FC operates Austin FC Academy, the fully funded developmental academy representing the highest level of competition for elite youth soccer players in Central Texas, while serving as the exclusive developmental pathway to MLS for the region’s most talented young players.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously every day.

National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

National Instruments Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NI Announced as Official Sponsor of Austin FC Austin FC announced today that NI (NASDAQ: NATI) has secured entitlement of the NI Suite Level at Q2 Stadium in a multi-year partnership that sees the Austin technology company join forces with Austin FC, the city’s Major League Soccer Club and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
Confluent Is Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the Third Year in a Row
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
Europcar Mobility Group: Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of June 30, 2021
High Tide Continues Rapid Expansion into United States Through Acquisition of Leading Online ...
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Shares
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Quarterly Dividend
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
QuantumScape Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21NI, Thinkery and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area to Launch Engineering Program for Underserved Austin Youth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21NI to Host Virtual Investor Conference on August 17th
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21NI Connect Reveals the Role of Software and Test Data for Tomorrow's Innovations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten