Prodware Increase in Business Activity in the 1st Half Of 2021

Prodware (Paris:ALPRO):

IFRS revenues
Unaudited data - in €M

2020 published

2020 pro forma*

2021

Variation
pro forma*

1st quarter

46.9

44.0

44.6

+1.4%

2nd quarter

38.6

35.8

37.0

+3.4%

1st semester

85.5

79.8

81.6

+2.3%

* revenues restated to reflect the sale of its Tunisian entity and the Software Integration business activity in Israel, both sold in 2020

Organic growth continues

In the first half of 2021, Prodware generated revenues of €81.6 million compared with €79.8 million in the first half of 2020, representing pro forma increase of 2.2%. On a reported basis, activity was down 4.6%, due to the impact in 2020 of the sale of the Tunisian subsidiary and the Software Integration business activity in Israel.

Revenues from software development grew by 2.6% on a pro-forma basis to reach €27.9 million, representing 34.2% of total revenues, identical to the same period in the previous year.

SaaS revenues amounted to €22.0 million, up 16.0% on a pro forma basis compared with the same period of the previous year.

Conversely, the Integration/Services business activity, more affected by the impact of the health crisis, posted a 5.8% decline over the first six months of the year.

The second quarter saw a hike in business activity with an increase of 3.4% compared with 1.4% in the first quarter showing a great sale dynamic with a solid backlog of orders.

By geography, international operations accounted for 52.4% of the total business activity, down significantly (-12.4 pts) compared with the first half of 2020 due to the divestment of activities during 2020.

Outlook

In the second half of the year, Prodware will leverage its main assets that of its Business Consulting Practice and its Software Development activity to support its customers in addressing the new business challenges of tomorrow.

The pursuit of its excellent collaboration with its historical technology partners will continue to secure Prodware's position as a key market player in the digital transformation of companies. As such, Prodware France has been awarded best Microsoft partner of the year 2021 in the "technical skills" category. This recognition clearly acknowledges Prodware's professionalism and commitment, its expertise in innovation and innovative business solutions, by the biggest industry leader.

Next publication: Results for the 1st semester 2021 and revenues of the 3rd quarter 2021: October 13, 2021, after market close.

About Prodware

With 30 years of experience and know-how in IT innovation, we strive to provide value and expertise to our customers around the world. Whether we’re implementing the most ambitious cloud strategies, developing AI-powered decision-making tools, or creating IoT applications, Prodware is always at the cutting edge of innovation.
Since its inception, Prodware has leveraged technological progress to help businesses prepare for the future by creating new economic models for the manufacturing, sales, distribution, finance, and business service industries.
The Prodware group includes more than 1,250 employees across 12 countries. It generated revenues of €172.4 million in 2020. Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is eligible for FCPI (innovation funds) and SME PEA (equity savings plan).
For more information: www.prodware-group.com

EURONEXT GROWTH (ex. ALTERNEXT)
 ISIN FR0010313486 - ALPRO - FTSE 972 Services informatiques
Prodware est éligible FCPI - Entreprise responsable, Prodware
est adhérent du Global Compact.

