Piper Sandler Companies to Hold Management Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Results

The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. CT) that same day to discuss the financial results. Chad Abraham , chairman and chief executive officer; Debbra Schoneman , president; and Tim Carter , chief financial officer, will host the call.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results prior to the opening of the market on Friday, July 30, 2021. The earnings release will be available at the company’s website at www.pipersandler.com .

Participants can access the call by dialing 888-810-0209 (domestic) or 706-902-1361 (international) and referencing reservation number: 3954785. Callers should dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the call time. A live audio webcast of the call will be available through the company’s website at www.pipersandler.com.

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay approximately three hours following the completion of the live call. Participants can listen to the recording by dialing 855-859-2056 and referencing reservation number: 3954785. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available through the company’s website referenced above.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Follow Piper Sandler: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

2021. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005882/en/