checkAd

Ryder Expands Last-Mile Delivery Network Amid Escalating Consumer Demands

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 12:55  |  16   |   |   

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces further expansion of Ryder Last Mile, a customizable, multi-tiered delivery solution for big-and-bulky goods. With new hubs in Milwaukee and Philadelphia, Ryder continues to position its customers – some the world’s biggest brands – closer to end-consumers in order to meet ever-growing demands for delivery in two days or less.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005010/en/

Ryder announces further expansion of Ryder Last Mile, a customizable, multi-tiered delivery solution for big-and-bulky goods, with new hubs in Milwaukee and Philadelphia. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ryder announces further expansion of Ryder Last Mile, a customizable, multi-tiered delivery solution for big-and-bulky goods, with new hubs in Milwaukee and Philadelphia. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 75,000-square-foot hub in Milwaukee is operational as of July 19, 2021 and the 108,000-square-foot hub in Philadelphia will be operational by October. Both new facilities will service multiple customers across various industries and provide quick and easy access to the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Upper Midwest regions. With more than 100 additional locations, the Ryder Last Mile network can cover 95% of the U.S., including Puerto Rico and Hawaii, within a two-day timeframe.

“This latest expansion of our last-mile delivery network puts our customers even closer to their customers – the end-consumers – in some of the most densely populated regions in the U.S., where capacity constraints can be a daily challenge,” says Steve Sensing, president of supply chain solutions for Ryder. “By increasing our footprint, we improve our customers’ speed-to-market, which is critical in today’s highly competitive environment and vital to our customers’ short- and long-term growth strategies.”

Ryder Last Mile offers customizable delivery options with five tiers of service: Front Door; Over the Threshold; Room of Choice; White Glove Delivery, which includes assembly, hook-up, and installation; and Deluxe Service, which includes pre-delivery inspection and assembly to maximize delivery success and reduce returns.

To enhance the Ryder Last Mile customer experience, Ryder continues to invest heavily in visibility technology such as RyderViewTM, which enables consumers to schedule deliveries at their convenience and then easily track their orders in real-time. At delivery, RyderView offers electronic proof of delivery and an option to complete an automated customer survey.

About Ryder

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 235,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 64 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ryder-usa
ryder-scs

Ryder System Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ryder Expands Last-Mile Delivery Network Amid Escalating Consumer Demands Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces further expansion of Ryder Last Mile, a customizable, multi-tiered delivery solution for big-and-bulky goods. With new hubs …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
Teva Announces Changes to Executive Management Team
Metro by T-Mobile is First and Only in Prepaid to Offer iPhone 12 mini on Us
Coinbase Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Wells Fargo Names Tanya Sanders to Lead Auto Business
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21Ryder Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Ryder Names New Chief Technology Product Officer of Fleet Management Solutions Business
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Ryder Second Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for July 28, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21Ryder Recognized for Sustainable Supply Chain Management by Food Logistics Magazine
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten