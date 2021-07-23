checkAd

DGAP-News Nordex SE: Nordex Group announces new strategic collaboration with TPI Composites in Mexico

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.07.2021, 07:30  |  31   |   |   

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Alliance
Nordex SE: Nordex Group announces new strategic collaboration with TPI Composites in Mexico

23.07.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 23 July 2021. Against the backdrop of a continuing market momentum and a strong order intake, the Nordex Group and the American rotor blade manufacturer TPI Composites have agreed on a unique strategic partnership in addition to collaborating in Turkey and India. As part of this innovative collaboration model, the Nordex Group will transfer the operation of its Mexican rotor blade production in Matamoros to TPI for a period of three years. Starting July 2021, during this period, both partners will further increase the efficiency and output of the rotor blade production, which mainly serves the American markets, by leveraging the unique expertise of TPI as a leading expert in rotor blade process technology.

The Nordex facility currently produces two different rotor blade types. TPI will take over the facility and start blade production exclusively for the Nordex Group. The agreement also includes the details of the return of the fully operational facility to the Nordex Group in 2024. The agreement also has an extension option upon mutual agreement. In order to ensure production continuity, TPI will take over the approximately 1,500 employees of the Nordex rotor blade production facility in Matamoros.

The transaction marks another milestone of the Nordex Group's growth path by further strengthening its global production footprint and increasing the flexibility of its key component supply chain.

"We are very pleased to have TPI, the leading global manufacturer of rotor blades with a strong foothold in Mexico, as our strategic partner," explains José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group. "This partnership allows us to safeguard our profitable growth in the coming years and to capture further market opportunities by securing fast deliveries and high delivery reliability for our US customers in particular. This enables us to focus our resources on our other worldwide strategic ramp-up activities."

Seite 1 von 3
Nordex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Nordex buy ("First Berlin")

Diskussion: NORDEX: Markt Kap. 13 - 20 Mrd. € in den nächsten 24 Monaten
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Nordex SE: Nordex Group announces new strategic collaboration with TPI Composites in Mexico DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Alliance Nordex SE: Nordex Group announces new strategic collaboration with TPI Composites in Mexico 23.07.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Hamburg, 23 July …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Advanced Blockchain AG strebt vollständige Übernahme der FinPro AG an
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank-Vorstand beendet Projekt zur Auslagerung der Wertpapierabwicklung - Sonderabschreibung ...
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
DGAP-News: Abivax kündigt Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung sowie Ausgabe von Wandelanleihen in Höhe von ...
DGAP-News: MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. schließt IP-Messung bei Cobalt Hill in British Columbia ...
Strategische Überlegungen zu vier europäischen Oiltanking Tanklägern im fortgeschrittenen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG: Dr. Alexander Risch takes over as new COO, succeeding Dr. Michael Klimes
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: change of forecast for the 2021 financial year
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Presented Evidence that Aviptadil Helps to ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group gibt neue strategische Zusammenarbeit mit TPI Composites in Mexiko bekannt (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group gibt neue strategische Zusammenarbeit mit TPI Composites in Mexiko bekannt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Biontech mit Afrika-Fantasie, Varta holt Luft, Nordex holt Schwung, TUI gebremst
NTG24 | Kommentare
22.07.21Tech-Market Report: Manz (M5Z) und Nordex (NDX1) erneut stark; Nvidia (NVD) vorbörslich fest
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Altius Renewable Royalties (TSX: ARR) gibt Lizenzfinanzierung in Höhe von 20 Millionen US-Dollar für Apex Clean Energy bekannt
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
21.07.21Tech-Market Report: Netflix (NFC) enttäuscht; Manz (M5Z) und Infineon (IFX) sehr fest
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Nordex SE (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
21.07.21Meistgehandelte Aktien: Wieder Probleme bei der Windkraft-Tochter: Siemens Energy unter Druck – Smartbroker Top 10
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare
21.07.21Aktien - Aareal Bank, Ceconomy, Lufthansa, Morphosys, Nordex und Co.: Neue Shortseller-Positionen
4investors | Kommentare
20.07.21Tech-Market Report: TecDAX nach Korrektur behauptet; New Work (NWO) und SMA Solar (S92) stabilisiert
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten