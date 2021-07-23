Hamburg, 23 July 2021. Against the backdrop of a continuing market momentum and a strong order intake, the Nordex Group and the American rotor blade manufacturer TPI Composites have agreed on a unique strategic partnership in addition to collaborating in Turkey and India. As part of this innovative collaboration model, the Nordex Group will transfer the operation of its Mexican rotor blade production in Matamoros to TPI for a period of three years. Starting July 2021, during this period, both partners will further increase the efficiency and output of the rotor blade production, which mainly serves the American markets, by leveraging the unique expertise of TPI as a leading expert in rotor blade process technology.

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Alliance Nordex SE: Nordex Group announces new strategic collaboration with TPI Composites in Mexico 23.07.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Nordex facility currently produces two different rotor blade types. TPI will take over the facility and start blade production exclusively for the Nordex Group. The agreement also includes the details of the return of the fully operational facility to the Nordex Group in 2024. The agreement also has an extension option upon mutual agreement. In order to ensure production continuity, TPI will take over the approximately 1,500 employees of the Nordex rotor blade production facility in Matamoros.

The transaction marks another milestone of the Nordex Group's growth path by further strengthening its global production footprint and increasing the flexibility of its key component supply chain.

"We are very pleased to have TPI, the leading global manufacturer of rotor blades with a strong foothold in Mexico, as our strategic partner," explains José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group. "This partnership allows us to safeguard our profitable growth in the coming years and to capture further market opportunities by securing fast deliveries and high delivery reliability for our US customers in particular. This enables us to focus our resources on our other worldwide strategic ramp-up activities."