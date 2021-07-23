checkAd

EQS-News Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers Expands Into Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.07.2021, 15:01  |  54   |   |   

Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers Expands Into Canada

New York, 07/23/2021 / 09:01, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Focus Financial Partners


GAVIN Hockey Wealth Specialists to Join Connectus, Establishing Connectus' Presence in the Canadian Wealth Management and North American Athlete Markets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which GAVIN Hockey Wealth Specialists ("GAVIN"), a registered portfolio manager and investment adviser based in Toronto, will join Connectus Wealth Advisers ("Connectus"). This transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

GAVIN is an independent, multi-family office that provides customized financial planning, investment and business management services to professional hockey players in Canada and the United States. Based in Toronto, the firm specializes in working with these athletes at all stages of their careers, helping them to achieve financial security through an integrated approach to investing, tax and estate planning, and risk and cash flow management, among other services. For nearly eighteen years, GAVIN's expertise in these areas has helped the firm create a long-standing and loyal client base and a well-recognized brand name.

"Since our business was founded in 2003, we have been committed to growing and defending our clients' wealth, while expanding and strengthening our leadership in the hockey market," said Stew Gavin, President and Co-Founder of GAVIN. "Becoming part of Connectus allows us to advance these goals and to focus even more deeply on our clients, while maintaining our highly customized and specialized service model."

"It will also enable us to achieve substantial operating efficiencies by leveraging Connectus' shared infrastructure," added Matthew Bacchiochi, Vice President and Co-Founder of GAVIN. "Equally important, we will benefit from Focus' scale advantages, specialized expertise and resources to enhance our client experience and expand our business into other professional athlete markets,"

Seite 1 von 3
Focus Financial Partners Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers Expands Into Canada Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers Expands Into Canada New York, 07/23/2021 / 09:01, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Focus Financial Partners GAVIN Hockey Wealth Specialists to Join Connectus, Establishing Connectus' Presence in the Canadian …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank-Vorstand beendet Projekt zur Auslagerung der Wertpapierabwicklung - Sonderabschreibung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Advanced Blockchain AG strebt vollständige Übernahme der FinPro AG an
DGAP-News: Abivax kündigt Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung sowie Ausgabe von Wandelanleihen in Höhe von ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank behält Wertpapierabwicklung im eigenen Haus - Projekt zur Auslagerung gestoppt
DGAP-News: MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. schließt IP-Messung bei Cobalt Hill in British Columbia ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein US-amerikanischer Kooperationspartner die erfolgreiche kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: change of forecast for the 2021 financial year
DGAP-Adhoc: Logwin AG: Logwin setzt deutliche Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung fort und passt Prognose an
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Presented Evidence that Aviptadil Helps to ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:00 UhrFocus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers Expands Into Canada
Accesswire | Analysen
22.07.21Focus Financial Partners to Release 2021 Second Quarter Results on August 5
Accesswire | Analysen
19.07.21EQS-News: Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Accesswire | Analysen
02.07.21Sonora Investment Management to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Expanding Focus' Presence in the Growing Southwest Wealth Market
Accesswire | Analysen
01.07.21Collins Investment Group to Join Focus Partner Firm XML Financial Group, Expanding XML's Presence in the Washington DC Metro-Area
Accesswire | Analysen
01.07.21Focus Financial Partners Closes New 7-Year Term Loan Tranche, Raising $800 Million in a Heavily Oversubscribed Transaction With a Substantial Increase in Participation by New Lenders
Accesswire | Analysen
01.07.21New Providence Asset Management to Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group, Further Enhancing Colony's Institutional Investment Team
Accesswire | Analysen
30.06.21Focus Financial Partners Announces Second Investor Day
Accesswire | Analysen
28.06.21EQS-News: George Ferizis Group to Join Focus Partner Connectus Wealth Advisors, Further Accelerating Connectus' International Growth and Expansion in Australia
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten