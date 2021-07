Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Hugo Boss - Fulminant sales growth; PT up and Based on preliminary Q2 figures, Hugo Boss is back on track to significant top- and bottom-line growth - faster than previously expected. Growth in mainland China was particularly impressive, with sales up 28% yoy in constant currency. China is also seen as the greatest growth potential for the coming years as Hugo Boss has only just started to build large flagship stores in many megacities.