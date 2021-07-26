checkAd

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association Are Proud to Reveal the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award 2021 Preseason Watch List

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame (OSHOF) and Jim Thorpe Association release today the prestigious Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List. This list includes 40 of the nation's best defensive backs, representing 10 conferences and one independent. The preseason watch list is selected by a screening committee whose members compile a list of up to 50 players. This list is not final, and players who have outstanding seasons may be added as the season progresses.

2021 PAYCOM JIM THORPE AWARD PRESEASON WATCH LIST

Tycen Anderson, Toledo, Sr.
Sevyn Banks, Ohio State, Sr.
Jordan Battle, Alabama, Jr.
Bubba Bolden, Miami (FL), Jr.
Andrew Booth, Jr., Clemson, Jr.
Jaquan Brisker, Penn State, Sr.
Coby Bryant, Cincinnati, Sr.
Derrick Canteen, Georgia Southern, So.
Jalen Catalon, Arkansas, So.
Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville, So.
Bryce Cosby, Ball State, Sr.
Cortez Davis, Hawaii, Sr.
Greg Eisworth II, Iowa State, Sr.
Kaiir Elam, Florida, Jr.
Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati, Jr.
Steven Gilmore, Marshall, Jr.
Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame, Jr.
Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State, Sr.
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Texas Christian University, Jr.
Josh Jobe, Alabama, Sr.
Quindell Johnson, Memphis, So.
Shaun Jolly, Appalachian State, Sr.
Marcus Jones, Houston, Jr.
Brandon Joseph, Northwestern, So.
Kekaula Kaniho, Boise State, Sr.
Chase Lucas, Arizona State, Sr.
Trent McDuffie, Washington, Jr.
Smoke Monday, Auburn, Sr.
Tiawan Mullen, Indiana, So.
Jerrick Reed II, New Mexico, Sr.
Eli Ricks, Louisiana State University, So.
Berdale Robins, Nevada, Sr.
Chris Steele, University of Southern California, Jr.
Derek Stingley, Jr., Louisiana State University, Jr.
D'Jordan Strong, Coastal Carolina, Sr.
Nolan Turner, Clemson, Sr.
BeeJay Williamson, Louisiana Tech, So.
Rashad Wisdom, University of Texas at San Antonio, Jr.
Samuel Womack, Toledo, Sr.
Mykael Wright, Oregon, So.

By Conference
 AAC (4), ACC (4), BIG 10 (4), BIG 12 (3), C-USA (3), IND (1), MAC (3), MW (4), PAC-12 (4), SEC (7), SUN BELT (3)

A preseason watch list is compiled by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame based on previous performance and preseason All-America lists. A screening committee consisting of OSHOF members monitor the watch list players and narrow the field to 10 to 15 semifinalists in October. This committee reconvenes on the Monday before Thanksgiving to select three award finalists. The three finalists are submitted to a national panel of over 250 sports writers, sportscasters, former players and coaches who vote to determine the winner of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.

