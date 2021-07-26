Oak Street Health to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH or the “Company”) will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to review the Company’s fiscal second quarter 2021 financial results. A press release announcing the fiscal second quarter results will be issued on Monday, August 9, 2021, after market close.

To participate in the Company’s live conference call and webcast, please dial (833) 529-0224 for U.S. participants, or +1 (236) 389-2153 for international participants, referencing participant code 6484589, or visit the “Events & Presentations” section of https://investors.oakstreethealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.