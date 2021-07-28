checkAd

RingCentral CEO, People and Culture Rank Highly in Comparably 2021 Leadership Awards

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced the company has been highly ranked in 11 categories of the Comparably 2021 Leadership Awards, which highlight the best CEOs and companies. Of note, RingCentral was recognized in Best CEOs for Diversity, Best CEOs for Women, Best Leadership, and Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. The awards are derived from employees who anonymously rated their companies on Comparably.com over a 12-month period (June 23, 2020 through June 23, 2021).

“We are always eager to listen and take feedback as we forge ahead on our purpose-led journey of putting our people and our customers at the center of everything we do at RingCentral. Being honored in these awards is truly humbling and motivates us to continue learning so we can continue to improve,” Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer at RingCentral. “The recognition of our CEO Vlad Shmunis in the lists for employees of color and for female employees is a true testament to his leadership and commitment to making RingCentral a safe and positive place to work, where everyone can bring their true, authentic self.”

Here is a list of all the award categories and RingCentral’s ranking:

RingCentral is committed to the continued development of its employees with programs designed to foster the best in every individual that lead to faster innovation, enabling them to best serve their global customers.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone  (MVP) global platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral MVP, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video,  the company's video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

2021 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP, RingCentral MVP, RingCentral Video, RingCentral Contact Center, Smart Video Meetings, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

