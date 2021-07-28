RingCentral CEO, People and Culture Rank Highly in Comparably 2021 Leadership Awards

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced the company has been highly ranked in 11 categories of the Comparably 2021 Leadership Awards, which highlight the best CEOs and companies. Of note, RingCentral was recognized in Best CEOs for Diversity, Best CEOs for Women, Best Leadership, and Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. The awards are derived from employees who anonymously rated their companies on Comparably.com over a 12-month period (June 23, 2020 through June 23, 2021).

“We are always eager to listen and take feedback as we forge ahead on our purpose-led journey of putting our people and our customers at the center of everything we do at RingCentral. Being honored in these awards is truly humbling and motivates us to continue learning so we can continue to improve,” Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer at RingCentral. “The recognition of our CEO Vlad Shmunis in the lists for employees of color and for female employees is a true testament to his leadership and commitment to making RingCentral a safe and positive place to work, where everyone can bring their true, authentic self.”