180 Life Sciences Announces Selection of Lead Synthetic CBD Analogue

Collaboration Between the Pioneer of Cannabis Chemistry in Israel, Professor Raphi Mechoulam, Sir Marc Feldmann’s Laboratory in Oxford, and 180 Life Sciences Scientists, Identifies a Non-Psychoactive Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogue Expected to Move Forward in Clinical Development for Inflammation and Pain

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (“180 Life Sciences” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, announced today that it has selected a lead Synthetic CBD Analogue that is expected to move forward in clinical development for both inflammation and pain.

As part of a continuing collaboration since 1998 with the pioneer of cannabis chemistry, Raphi Mechoulam (Hebrew University, Jerusalem), Sir Marc Feldmann’s (the Company’s Co-Executive Chairman and Co-Founder) laboratory, and 180 Life Sciences’ scientists, identified the non-psychoactive CBD analogue as a lead molecule in the Company’s SCA platform.

The analog was selected based on a wide-ranging screen of derivatives of cannabidiol and cannabigerol made by Prof Mechoulam. The Company believes that the analog appears to have (1) a novel composition of matter which would enable patent protection, (2) robust preclinical efficacy in several established mouse models for treating pain and inflammation in vivo, and (3) ease of scalability for future good manufacturing practice (GMP) manufacturing. Its safety profile is being explored in greater detail.

Dr. James Woody, 180 Life Sciences’ Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We believe that our lead compound HUM-217, a CBD derivative generated by cannabis chemistry pioneer Prof Raphael Mechoulam, meets all the criteria desirable to advance to clinical development. We look forward to continuing to pursue new therapeutics for one of the world's largest drivers of disease, Inflammation.”

Prof Sir Marc Feldmann, 180 Life Sciences Executive Co-Chairman added, “It is a real pleasure to announce the progress that has been made, which we believe is a significant step forward towards the more effective use of pure synthetic cannabinoids in medicine. We look forward to continuing the development of these compounds in clinical trials.”

About 180 Life Sciences Corp.

180 Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. 180 Life Sciences is leading the research into solving one of the world’s biggest drivers of disease – inflammation. The Company is driving groundbreaking studies into clinical programs, which are seeking to develop novel drugs addressing separate areas of inflammation for which there are no effective therapies. The Company’s primary, most advanced platform is a novel program to treat fibrosis using anti-TNF (tumor necrosis factor) which is in the clinic.

