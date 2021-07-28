Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCCI), a leading provider of parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily focused on small and mid-sized customers, today announced results for the second quarter which ended June 19, 2021.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $117.3 million compared to $79.5 million for the same quarter of 2020, an increase of 47.4%.

Overall Operating Margin jumped to 17.6% due to strong results in both operating segments, but primarily in the Oil Business segment. The 2020 second quarter operating margin was (3.2%), which included approximately $6.5 million of income from the reversal of a portion of the expense accrual for a class action settlement. Our second quarter corporate SG&A expense was $13.0 million, or 11.1% of revenue, compared to $11.1 million, or 14.0% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2020.

Net income for the second quarter was $15.1 million compared to a net loss of $2.7 million in the year earlier quarter. Basic earnings per share was $0.65 compared to a basic loss per share of $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

President and CEO Brian Recatto commented, "We are very excited with our overall results for the second quarter. We are also pleased that both segments made significant contributions during the quarter to help achieve our record-setting results."

Segments

Our Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste, wastewater vacuum, antifreeze recycling, and field services. Environmental Services revenue was $72.7 million during the quarter compared to $59.8 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The 21.6% increase in revenue was mainly due to our continuing recovery from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in volume increases across all service lines in the segment when compared to the second quarter of 2020. Environmental Services profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses was $19.2 million, or 26.4% of revenue, compared to $8.3 million, or 13.9% of revenue, in the year-ago quarter. The increase in operating margin was mainly driven by higher revenue, as well as higher labor cost efficiency and lower solvent expense and field services disposal costs as a percentage of revenue.

Recatto commented, "During the second quarter our team worked hard to put the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic behind us and get back to growing our business. We were pleased that segment revenue during the quarter exceeded segment revenue during the second quarter of 2019 by 3.6%."

Our Oil Business segment includes used oil collection and re-refining activities, as well as sales of recycled fuel oil. During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Oil Business revenue was a second quarter record of $44.6 million, an increase of $24.8 million, or 126.0%, compared to $19.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. An increase in base oil prices was the main driver of the increase along with an increase in base oil sales volume compared to the prior year quarter. Oil Business segment operating margin increased sharply to a record 34.2% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to (28.2%) in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The higher operating margin compared to the second quarter of 2020 was mainly due to an increase in the spread between the netback (sales price net of freight impact) on our base oil sales and the price paid/charged to our customers for the removal of their used oil along with less downtime at our re-refinery.

Recatto commented, "We continued to execute well at our re-refinery during the second quarter which enabled us to produce more base oil volume compared to the prior year quarter when we intentionally idled the facility due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This allowed us to take advantage of very favorable base oil pricing conditions to produce record profitability in our Oil Business segment during the second quarter."

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance sector as well as manufacturers and other industrial businesses. Our service programs include parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, wastewater vacuum, waste antifreeze collection, recycling and product sales, and field services. These services help our customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens. Our customers include businesses involved in vehicle maintenance operations, such as car dealerships, automotive repair shops, and trucking firms, as well as small-to-medium sized manufacturers, such as metal product fabricators and printers, and other industrial businesses. Through our used oil re-refining program during fiscal 2020, we recycled approximately 61 million gallons of used oil into high quality lubricating base oil, and we are a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants. Through our antifreeze program during fiscal 2020 we recycled approximately 3.7 million gallons of spent antifreeze which was used to produce a full line of virgin-quality antifreeze products. Through our parts cleaning program during fiscal 2020 we recycled 4 million gallons of used solvent into virgin-quality solvent to be used again by our customers. Through our containerized waste program during fiscal 2020 we collected 20 thousand tons of regulated waste which was sent for energy recovery. Through our wastewater vacuum services program during fiscal 2020 we treated approximately 52 million gallons of wastewater. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, and operates through 89 branches serving approximately 89,000 customer locations.

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday July 29, 2021 at 9:30 AM Central Time, during which management will give a brief presentation focusing on the Company's operations and financial results. Interested parties can listen to the audio webcast available through our company website, http://crystal-clean.com/investor-relations/, and can participate on the call by dialing (833) 772-0398. After dialing the number, you will be required to provide the following passcode before being joined to the conference call: 6091366.

The Company uses its website to make information available to investors and the public at www.crystal-clean.com.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands, Except Share and Par Value Amounts) (Unaudited) June 19,

2021 January 2,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,272 $ 67,575 Accounts receivable - net 59,393 48,479 Inventory - net 25,956 24,978 Assets held for sale 1,125 2,446 Other current assets 5,053 8,005 Total current assets 158,799 151,483 Property, plant and equipment - net 156,039 153,016 Right of use assets 76,908 78,942 Equipment at customers - net 23,950 23,111 Software and intangible assets - net 17,824 19,576 Goodwill 35,541 35,541 Other assets 780 — Total assets $ 469,841 $ 461,669 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 32,186 $ 29,663 Current portion of lease liabilities 20,770 19,198 Contract liabilities - net 2,314 1,983 Accrued salaries, wages, and benefits 6,154 6,647 Taxes payable 10,120 10,592 Other current liabilities 6,341 4,918 Total current liabilities 77,885 73,001 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 57,904 60,294 Long-term debt, less current maturities — 29,656 Other long term liabilities 196 — Deferred income taxes 29,830 21,218 Total liabilities $ 165,815 $ 184,169 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock - 26,000,000 shares authorized at $0.01 par value, 23,410,606 and 23,340,700 shares issued and outstanding at June 19, 2021 and January 2, 2021, respectively $ 234 $ 233 Additional paid-in capital 203,356 201,148 Retained earnings 100,436 76,119 Total stockholders' equity $ 304,026 $ 277,500 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 469,841 $ 461,669

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Second Quarter Ended, First Half Ended, June 19,

2021 June 13,

2020 June 19,

2021 June 13,

2020 Revenues Service revenues $ 60,033 $ 52,247 $ 117,732 $ 116,004 Product revenues 51,551 21,863 93,817 59,584 Rental income 5,695 5,408 11,111 11,194 Total revenues $ 117,279 $ 79,518 $ 222,660 $ 186,782 Operating expenses Operating costs $ 78,329 $ 72,293 $ 155,099 $ 155,543 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 13,039 11,134 25,228 22,656 Depreciation and amortization 5,619 5,455 9,401 10,723 Other (income) - net (330 ) (6,796 ) (439 ) (6,525 ) Operating income (loss) 20,622 (2,568 ) 33,371 4,385 Interest expense – net 177 344 501 558 Income (loss) before income taxes 20,445 (2,912 ) 32,870 3,827 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 5,334 (254 ) 8,553 1,194 Net income (loss) $ 15,111 $ (2,658 ) $ 24,317 $ 2,633 Net income (loss) per share: basic $ 0.65 $ (0.11 ) $ 1.04 $ 0.11 Net income (loss) per share: diluted $ 0.64 $ (0.11 ) $ 1.03 $ 0.11 Number of weighted average shares outstanding: basic 23,404 23,260 23,389 23,249 Number of weighted average shares outstanding: diluted 23,565 23,260 23,537 23,434

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Segment Information (Unaudited) Second Quarter Ended, June 19, 2021 (thousands) Environmental

Services Oil Business Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Service revenues $ 56,403 $ 3,630 $ — $ 60,033 Product revenues 10,627 40,924 — 51,551 Rental income 5,686 9 — 5,695 Total revenues $ 72,716 $ 44,563 $ — $ 117,279 Operating expenses Operating costs 51,119 27,210 — 78,329 Operating depreciation and amortization 2,430 2,109 — 4,539 Profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 19,167 $ 15,244 $ — $ 34,411 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 13,039 13,039 Depreciation and amortization from SG&A 1,080 1,080 Total selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 14,119 $ 14,119 Other (income) - net (330 ) (330 ) Operating income 20,622 Interest expense – net 177 177 Income before income taxes $ 20,445

Second Quarter Ended, June 13, 2020 (thousands) Environmental

Services Oil Business Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Service revenues $ 46,097 $ 6,150 $ — $ 52,247 Product revenues 8,295 13,568 — 21,863 Rental income 5,408 — — 5,408 Total revenues $ 59,800 $ 19,718 $ — $ 79,518 Operating expenses Operating costs 49,104 23,189 — 72,293 Operating depreciation and amortization 2,348 2,082 — 4,430 Profit (loss) before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 8,348 $ (5,553 ) $ — $ 2,795 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 11,134 11,134 Depreciation and amortization from SG&A 1,025 1,025 Total selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 12,159 $ 12,159 Other income - net (6,796 ) (6,796 ) Operating loss (2,568 ) Interest expense – net 344 344 Loss before income taxes $ (2,912 )

First Half Ended, June 19, 2021 (thousands) Environmental

Services Oil Business Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Service revenues $ 109,706 $ 8,026 $ — $ 117,732 Product revenues 21,374 72,443 — 93,817 Rental income 11,093 18 — 11,111 Total revenues $ 142,173 $ 80,487 $ — $ 222,660 Operating expenses Operating costs 102,999 52,100 — 155,099 Operating depreciation and amortization 4,008 3,058 — 7,066 Profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 35,166 $ 25,329 $ — $ 60,495 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 25,228 25,228 Depreciation and amortization from SG&A 2,335 2,335 Total selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 27,563 $ 27,563 Other (income) - net (439 ) (439 ) Operating income 33,371 Interest expense – net 501 501 Income before income taxes $ 32,870

First Half Ended, June 13, 2020 (thousands) Environmental Services Oil Business Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Service revenues $ 107,056 $ 8,948 $ — $ 116,004 Product revenues 19,023 40,561 — 59,584 Rental income 11,173 21 — 11,194 Total revenues $ 137,252 $ 49,530 $ — $ 186,782 Operating expenses Operating costs 105,508 50,035 — 155,543 Operating depreciation and amortization 4,618 4,136 — 8,754 Profit (loss) before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 27,126 $ (4,641 ) $ — $ 22,485 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 22,656 22,656 Depreciation and amortization from SG&A 1,969 1,969 Total selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 24,625 $ 24,625 Other income - net (6,525 ) (6,525 ) Operating income 4,385 Interest expense – net 558 558 Income before income taxes $ 3,827

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Reconciliation of our Net Income Determined in Accordance with U.S. GAAP to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) and to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Second Quarter Ended, First Half Ended, (thousands) June 19, 2021 June 13, 2020 June 19, 2021 June 13, 2020 Net income $ 15,111 $ (2,658 ) $ 24,317 $ 2,633 Interest expense – net 177 344 501 558 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 5,334 (254 ) 8,553 1,194 Depreciation and amortization 5,619 5,455 9,401 10,723 EBITDA (a) $ 26,241 $ 2,887 $ 42,772 $ 15,108 Non-cash compensation (b) 1,668 552 2,886 1,621 Retirement costs and severance (c) 327 369 Costs and asset write-offs associated with site closures (d) 138 Reversal of settlement provision in excess of payout (e) (6,502 ) (6,502 ) Adjusted EBITDA (f) $ 27,909 $ (2,736 ) $ 45,658 $ 10,734 (a) EBITDA represents net income before provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization. We have presented EBITDA because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors, our lenders, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management uses EBITDA as a measurement tool for evaluating our actual operating performance compared to budget and prior periods. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do. EBITDA is not a measure of performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt; EBITDA does not reflect tax expense or the cash requirements necessary to pay for tax obligations; and Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA only as a supplement. (b) Non-cash compensation expenses which are recorded in SG&A. (c) Costs associated with employee separations. (d) Cost associated with write-offs of site closures. (e) Reversal of a portion of the provision for a class action settlement originally charged against income in the fourth quarter of 2019. (f) We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it may be used by analysts, investors, our lenders, and other interested parties in the evaluation of our performance. Other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP.

