MACOM Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $152.6 million, an increase of 11.2%, compared to $137.3 million in the previous year fiscal third quarter and an increase of 1.4% compared to $150.6 million in the prior fiscal quarter;

Gross margin was 57.2%, compared to 51.6% in the previous year fiscal third quarter and 55.9% in the prior fiscal quarter;

Operating income was $23.7 million, compared to income of $6.5 million in the previous year fiscal third quarter and income of $19.0 million in the prior fiscal quarter; and

Net income was $15.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $25.0 million, or $0.37 loss per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal third quarter and net income of $14.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted gross margin was 60.3%, compared to 55.5% in the previous year fiscal third quarter and 59.2% in the prior fiscal quarter;

Adjusted operating income was $43.9 million, or 28.7% of revenue, compared to adjusted operating income of $29.3 million, or 21.4% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal third quarter and adjusted operating income of $41.8 million, or 27.8% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter; and

Adjusted net income was $40.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $22.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal third quarter and adjusted net income of $36.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.

Management Commentary

“Our Q3 results demonstrate MACOM’s potential,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain focused on engineering excellence and execution.”

Business Outlook

For the fiscal fourth quarter ending October 1, 2021, MACOM expects revenue to be in the range of $153 million to $157 million. Adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 59.5% and 61.5%, and adjusted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.56 and $0.60 on an anticipated 71.3 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Telecommunication, Industrial and Defense and Data Center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on MACOM management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about MACOM’s strategic plans and priorities, our ability to ensure business continuity and to be successful in our engineering efforts, acceleration, strength and competitiveness of new product introductions, MACOM’s profitability, prospects and growth opportunities in our three primary markets, our strategy with respect to adjacent markets, development and process qualification timelines, continued improvements and the estimated financial results for our 2021 fiscal fourth quarter and the stated business outlook and future results of operations.

These forward-looking statements reflect MACOM’s current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause those events or our actual activities or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including any failure to anticipate demand for our products; risks related to any weakening of economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; our dependence on a limited number of customers; our ability to develop new products and achieve market acceptance of those products; component shortages or other disruptions in our supply chain, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and those other factors described in "Risk Factors" in MACOM’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MACOM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Discussion Regarding the Use of Historical and Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") reporting, MACOM provides investors with financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with GAAP, such as: non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP diluted shares, non-GAAP income tax rate, non-GAAP interest expense and non-GAAP free cash flow. In this release or elsewhere, we may alternatively refer to such non-GAAP measures as “adjusted” measures. This non-GAAP information excludes the effect, where applicable, of intangible amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, impairment and restructuring charges, changes in common stock warrant liability, non-cash interest, acquisition and integration related costs, loss on debt extinguishment, equity method investment gains and losses and the tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment.

Management believes these excluded items are not reflective of our underlying performance and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to: evaluate our ongoing operating performance and compare it against prior periods, make operating decisions, forecast future periods, evaluate potential acquisitions, compare our operating performance against peer companies and assess certain compensation programs. The exclusion of these items from our non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual. We believe this non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into our ongoing performance and have therefore chosen to provide this information to investors to help them evaluate the results of our ongoing operations and enable more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. These non-GAAP measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial data is included in the supplemental financial data attached to this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation with respect to any forward-looking non-GAAP financial data presented because we do not have and cannot reliably estimate certain key inputs required to calculate the most comparable GAAP financial data, such as the future price per share of our common stock for purposes of calculating the value of our common stock warrant liability, future acquisition costs, the possibility and impact of any litigation costs, changes in our GAAP effective tax rate and impairment charges. We believe these unknown inputs are likely to have a significant impact on any estimate of the comparable GAAP financial data.

Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures and are urged to review and consider carefully the adjustments made by management to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures may have limited value as analytical tools because they may exclude certain expenses that some investors consider important in evaluating our operating performance or ongoing business performance. Further, non-GAAP financial measures may have limited value for purposes of drawing comparisons between companies because different companies may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures in different ways because non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Additional information and management’s assessment regarding why certain items are excluded from our non-GAAP measures are summarized below:

Amortization Expense – is related to acquired intangible assets which are based upon valuation methodologies, and are generally amortized over the expected life of the intangible asset at the time of acquisition, which may result in amortization amounts that vary over time. This is a non-cash expense and is not considered by management in making operating decisions.

Share-Based Compensation Expense – includes share-based compensation expense for awards that are equity and liability classified on our balance sheet. Share-based compensation expense is partially outside of our control due to factors such as stock price volatility and interest rates, which may be unrelated to our operating performance during the period in which the expense is incurred. It is an expense based upon valuation methodologies and assumptions that vary over time, and the amount of the expense can vary significantly between companies. Share-based compensation expense amounts are not considered by management in making operating decisions.

Restructuring Benefits/Charges – includes amounts primarily associated with our 2019 restructuring plan that reduced staffing and manufacturing, research and development and administrative footprints. We believe these amounts are not correlated to future business operations and including such benefits or charges does not reflect our ongoing operations.

Warrant Liability Expense – are associated with mark-to-market fair value adjustments which are largely based on the value of our common stock, which may vary from period to period due to factors such as stock price volatility. We believe these amounts are not correlated to future business operations and including such charges does not reflect our ongoing operations.

Non-cash Interest, Net – includes amounts associated with the amortization of the discount on our convertible notes and the amortization of certain fees associated with the establishment or amendment of our credit agreement, term loans and convertible notes that are being amortized over the life of the agreements. We believe these amounts are non-cash in nature and not correlated to future business operations and including such charges does not reflect our ongoing operations.

Acquisition and Integration Related Costs – includes amounts accrued for employees of acquired businesses which are not expected to have a continuing contribution to operations. We believe the exclusion of these items is useful in providing management a basis to evaluate ongoing operating activities and strategic decision making.

Equity Method Investment Gains/Losses – primarily includes gains and losses associated with a non-marketable equity investment we have in a private business. The investment losses are non-cash in nature and we believe these items are not correlated to future business operations and including such amounts does not reflect our ongoing operations.

Loss on Debt Extinguishment – includes the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs associated with the paydown of our term loans. These amounts are non-cash in nature and we believe are not correlated to future business operations and including such charges does not reflect on our ongoing operations.

Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments – includes adjustments to arrive at an estimate of our adjusted non-GAAP income tax rate associated with our adjusted non-GAAP income over a period of time. We determine our adjusted non-GAAP income tax rate by using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors including our historical and forecast earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, cash taxes paid in relation to our adjusted non-GAAP net income before income taxes and our ability to realize tax assets. We generally assess this adjusted non-GAAP income tax rate quarterly and have utilized 5% for fiscal year 2021 and 8% for fiscal year 2020. Our historical effective income tax rate under GAAP has varied significantly from our adjusted non-GAAP income tax rate due primarily to changes in fair values of the common stock warrant liability, which are excluded from our adjusted net income and are neither deductible nor taxable for tax purposes, losses or gains associated with our equity method investment in a private business, income taxed in foreign jurisdictions at generally lower tax rates, intangible impairments, research and development tax credits and merger expenses. We believe it is beneficial for management to review our adjusted non-GAAP income tax rate on a consistent basis over periods of time. Items such as those noted above may have a significant impact on our GAAP income tax expense and associated effective tax rate over time.

Adjusted EBITDA – is a calculation that adds depreciation expense to our adjusted income from operations. Management reviews and utilizes this measure for operational analysis purposes. We believe competitors and others in the financial industry also utilize this measure for analysis purposes.

Free Cash Flow – is a calculation that starts with cash flow from operating activities and reduces this amount by our capital expenditures in the applicable period. Management reviews and utilizes this measure for cash flow analysis purposes. We believe competitors and others in the financial industry also utilize this measure for analyzing a company’s cash flow.

Incremental Shares – is the number of potential shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units and warrants that were not included in the calculation of our GAAP diluted shares. We believe competitors and others in the financial industry utilize this measure for analysis purposes.

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 2, 2021 April 2, 2021 July 3, 2020 July 2, 2021 July 3, 2020 Revenue $ 152,622 $ 150,583 $ 137,267 $ 451,709 $ 382,788 Cost of revenue 65,353 66,470 66,391 200,065 190,338 Gross profit 87,269 84,113 70,876 251,644 192,450 Operating expenses: Research and development 33,610 34,619 34,948 105,165 105,936 Selling, general and administrative 29,985 30,522 29,982 91,758 94,317 Restructuring (benefit) charges — — (554) — 1,494 Total operating expenses 63,595 65,141 64,376 196,923 201,747 Income (loss) from operations 23,674 18,972 6,500 54,721 (9,297) Other income (expense): Warrant liability expense — — (19,511) (11,130) (14,951) Interest expense, net (5,526) (4,851) (5,849) (15,111) (22,142) Other (expense) income, net (2,661) 2,879 (4,372) (4,287) (12,464) Total other expense (8,187) (1,972) (29,732) (30,528) (49,557) Income (loss) before income taxes 15,487 17,000 (23,232) 24,193 (58,854) Income tax expense 482 2,193 1,750 3,349 4,716 Net income (loss) $ 15,005 $ 14,807 $ (24,982) $ 20,844 $ (63,570) Net income (loss) per share: Income (loss) per share - Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ (0.37) $ 0.31 $ (0.96) Income (loss) per share - Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ (0.37) $ 0.30 $ (0.96) Weighted average common shares: Shares - Basic 68,732 68,504 66,796 68,331 66,512 Shares - Diluted 70,880 70,546 66,796 70,282 66,512

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands) July 2, 2021 October 2, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 144,134 $ 129,441 Short-term investments 164,766 203,711 Accounts receivable, net 71,619 45,884 Inventories 83,495 91,584 Prepaid and other current assets 12,321 10,899 Total current assets 476,335 481,519 Property and equipment, net 119,137 118,866 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 410,429 445,910 Deferred income taxes 39,703 41,935 Other investments 17,458 17,745 Other long-term assets 37,050 40,453 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,100,112 $ 1,146,428 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of finance lease obligations $ 1,082 $ 1,368 Current portion of long-term debt — 6,885 Accounts payable 25,980 23,043 Accrued liabilities 60,042 63,654 Total current liabilities 87,104 94,950 Finance lease obligations, less current portion 28,269 28,994 Long-term debt obligations, less current portion 488,043 652,172 Warrant liability — 25,312 Other long-term liabilities 50,903 44,854 Total liabilities 654,319 846,282 Stockholders’ equity 445,793 300,146 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,100,112 $ 1,146,428

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited and in thousands) Nine Months Ended July 2, 2021 July 3, 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 20,844 $ (63,570) Depreciation and intangible asset amortization 52,854 59,751 Share-based compensation 26,841 26,921 Warrant liability expense 11,130 14,951 Deferred income taxes 2,200 3,581 Loss on equity method investment 287 13,637 Other adjustments to reconcile income (loss) to net operating cash 11,007 4,239 Accounts receivable (25,735) 9,286 Inventories 8,089 12,304 Change in other operating assets and liabilities 85 15,894 Net cash provided by operating activities 107,602 96,994 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (12,926) (12,658) Sales, purchases and maturities of investments 38,970 (30,681) Proceeds from divested business — 11,003 Proceeds from sale of assets 280 366 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 26,324 (31,970) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from convertible notes, net of issuance costs 444,249 — Payments of long-term debt (545,321) (5,163) Payments on finance leases (1,012) (1,307) Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchases 5,774 4,565 Repurchase of common stock - tax withholdings on equity awards (23,404) (6,557) Net cash used in financing activities (119,714) (8,462) Foreign currency effect on cash 481 (211) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 14,693 56,351 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS — Beginning of period 129,441 75,519 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS — End of period $ 144,134 $ 131,870

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 2, 2021 April 2, 2021 July 3, 2020 July 2, 2021 July 3, 2020 Amount % Revenue Amount %Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Gross profit - GAAP $ 87,269 57.2 $ 84,113 55.9 $ 70,876 51.6 $ 251,644 55.7 $ 192,450 50.3 Amortization expense 3,806 2.5 3,806 2.5 4,347 3.2 11,490 2.5 13,115 3.4 Share-based compensation expense 927 0.6 1,241 0.8 1,024 0.7 3,436 0.8 3,229 0.8 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 92,002 60.3 $ 89,160 59.2 $ 76,247 55.5 $ 266,570 59.0 $ 208,794 54.5

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 2, 2021 April 2, 2021 July 3, 2020 July 2, 2021 July 3, 2020 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Operating expenses - GAAP $ 63,595 41.7 $ 65,141 43.3 $ 64,376 46.9 $ 196,923 43.6 $ 201,747 52.7 Amortization expense (7,601) (5.0) (7,601) (5.0) (8,071) (5.9) (23,317) (5.2) (24,798) (6.5) Share-based compensation expense (7,854) (5.1) (10,208) (6.8) (9,908) (7.2) (30,500) (6.8) (28,456) (7.4) Restructuring benefit (charges) — — — — 554 0.4 — — (1,494) (0.4) Acquisition and integration related costs — — — — (22) — — — (66) — Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 48,140 31.5 $ 47,332 31.4 $ 46,929 34.2 $ 143,106 31.7 $ 146,933 38.4

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 2, 2021 April 2, 2021 July 3, 2020 July 2, 2021 July 3, 2020 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Income (loss) from operations - GAAP $ 23,674 15.5 $ 18,972 12.6 $ 6,500 4.7 $ 54,721 12.1 $ (9,297) (2.4) Amortization expense 11,407 7.5 11,407 7.6 12,417 9.0 34,807 7.7 37,911 9.9 Share-based compensation expense 8,781 5.8 11,450 7.6 10,933 8.0 33,936 7.5 31,685 8.3 Restructuring (benefit) charges — — — — (554) (0.4) — — 1,494 0.4 Acquisition and integration related costs — — — — 22 — — — 66 — Adjusted income from operations (Non-GAAP) $ 43,862 28.7 $ 41,829 27.8 $ 29,318 21.4 $ 123,464 27.3 $ 61,859 16.2 Depreciation expense 5,834 3.8 6,006 4.0 7,092 5.2 18,047 4.0 21,840 5.7 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 49,696 32.6 $ 47,835 31.8 $ 36,410 26.5 $ 141,511 31.3 $ 83,699 21.9

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 2, 2021 April 2, 2021 July 3, 2020 July 2, 2021 July 3, 2020 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 15,005 9.8 $ 14,807 9.8 $ (24,982) (18.2) $ 20,844 4.6 $ (63,570) (16.6) Amortization expense 11,407 7.5 11,407 7.6 12,418 9.0 34,807 7.7 37,912 9.9 Share-based compensation expense 8,781 5.8 11,450 7.6 10,933 8.0 33,936 7.5 31,685 8.3 Restructuring (benefit) charges — — — — (554) (0.4) — — 1,494 0.4 Warrant liability expense — — — — 19,511 14.2 11,130 2.5 14,951 3.9 Non-cash interest, net 4,070 2.7 849 0.6 1,015 0.7 5,467 1.2 3,046 0.8 Acquisition and integration related costs — — — — 22 — — — 66 — Equity method investment losses and (gains) 2,025 1.3 (6,541) (4.3) 4,571 3.3 287 0.1 12,675 3.3 Loss on debt extinguishment 647 0.4 3,841 2.6 — — 4,488 1.0 — — Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,639) (1.1) 293 0.2 (224) (0.2) (2,367) (0.5) 1,278 0.3 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 40,296 26.4 $ 36,106 24.0 $ 22,710 16.5 $ 108,592 24.0 $ 39,537 10.3

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 2, 2021 April 2, 2021 July 3, 2020 July 2, 2021 July 3, 2020 Net Income

(Loss) Income (loss)

per diluted

share Net Income

(Loss) Income (loss)

per diluted

share Net Income

(Loss) Income (loss)

per diluted

share Net Income

(Loss) Income (loss)

per diluted

share Net Income

(Loss) Income (loss)

per diluted

share Net income (loss) - GAAP diluted $ 15,005 $ 0.21 $ 14,807 $ 0.21 $ (24,982) $ (0.37) $ 20,844 $ 0.30 $ (63,570) $ (0.96) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 40,296 $ 0.57 $ 36,106 $ 0.51 $ 22,710 $ 0.33 $ 108,592 $ 1.54 $ 39,537 $ 0.58

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 2, 2021 April 2, 2021 July 3, 2020 July 2, 2021 July 3, 2020 Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Diluted shares - GAAP 70,880 70,546 66,796 70,282 66,512 Incremental shares — — 1,767 117 1,544 Adjusted diluted shares (Non-GAAP) 70,880 70,546 68,563 70,399 68,056

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 2, 2021 April 2, 2021 July 3, 2020 July 2, 2021 July 3, 2020 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Interest expense, net - GAAP $ 5,526 3.6 $ 4,851 3.2 $ 5,849 4.3 $ 15,111 3.3 $ 22,142 5.8 Non-cash interest expense (4,070) (2.7) (849) (0.6) (1,015) (0.7) (5,467) (1.2) (3,046) (0.8) Adjusted interest expense (Non-GAAP) $ 1,456 1.0 $ 4,002 2.7 $ 4,834 3.5 $ 9,644 2.1 $ 19,096 5.0

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 2, 2021 April 2, 2021 July 3, 2020 July 2, 2021 July 3, 2020 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Cash flow from operations $ 44,881 29.4 $ 27,941 18.6 $ 34,056 24.8 $ 107,602 23.8 $ 96,994 25.3 Capital expenditures (5,598) (3.7) (4,438) (2.9) (3,622) (2.6) (12,926) (2.9) (12,658) (3.3) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 39,283 25.7 $ 23,503 15.6 $ 30,434 22.2 $ 94,676 21.0 $ 84,336 22.0 Free cash flow as a percentage of Adjusted

net income (Non-GAAP) 97.5 % 65.1 % 134.0 % 87.2 % 213.3 %

RECONCILIATION OF DEBT ACTIVITY (unaudited and in thousands) Long-term debt,

current portion Long-term debt, less

current portion Total Debt Balances as of October 2, 2020 $ 6,885 $ 652,172 $ 659,057 $100M paydown of debt (6,885) (93,115) (100,000) Issuance of convertible notes 450,000 450,000 Convertible notes proceeds paydown of debt (443,600) (443,600) Equity component of convertible notes issued (79,690) (79,690) Other activity 2,276 2,276 Balances as of July 2, 2021 $ — $ 488,043 $ 488,043

