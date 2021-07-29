MACOM Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (NASDAQ: MTSI), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced its financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended July 2, 2021.
Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 GAAP Results
- Revenue was $152.6 million, an increase of 11.2%, compared to $137.3 million in the previous year fiscal third quarter and an increase of 1.4% compared to $150.6 million in the prior fiscal quarter;
- Gross margin was 57.2%, compared to 51.6% in the previous year fiscal third quarter and 55.9% in the prior fiscal quarter;
- Operating income was $23.7 million, compared to income of $6.5 million in the previous year fiscal third quarter and income of $19.0 million in the prior fiscal quarter; and
- Net income was $15.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $25.0 million, or $0.37 loss per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal third quarter and net income of $14.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.
Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results
- Adjusted gross margin was 60.3%, compared to 55.5% in the previous year fiscal third quarter and 59.2% in the prior fiscal quarter;
- Adjusted operating income was $43.9 million, or 28.7% of revenue, compared to adjusted operating income of $29.3 million, or 21.4% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal third quarter and adjusted operating income of $41.8 million, or 27.8% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter; and
- Adjusted net income was $40.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $22.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal third quarter and adjusted net income of $36.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.
Management Commentary
“Our Q3 results demonstrate MACOM’s potential,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain focused on engineering excellence and execution.”
Business Outlook
For the fiscal fourth quarter ending October 1, 2021, MACOM expects revenue to be in the range of $153 million to $157 million. Adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 59.5% and 61.5%, and adjusted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.56 and $0.60 on an anticipated 71.3 million fully diluted shares outstanding.
|
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
July 2, 2021
|
|
April 2, 2021
|
|
July 3, 2020
|
|
July 2, 2021
|
|
July 3, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
152,622
|
|
|
$
|
150,583
|
|
|
$
|
137,267
|
|
|
$
|
451,709
|
|
|
$
|
382,788
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
65,353
|
|
|
66,470
|
|
|
66,391
|
|
|
200,065
|
|
|
190,338
|
|
Gross profit
|
87,269
|
|
|
84,113
|
|
|
70,876
|
|
|
251,644
|
|
|
192,450
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
33,610
|
|
|
34,619
|
|
|
34,948
|
|
|
105,165
|
|
|
105,936
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
29,985
|
|
|
30,522
|
|
|
29,982
|
|
|
91,758
|
|
|
94,317
|
|
Restructuring (benefit) charges
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(554)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,494
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
63,595
|
|
|
65,141
|
|
|
64,376
|
|
|
196,923
|
|
|
201,747
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
23,674
|
|
|
18,972
|
|
|
6,500
|
|
|
54,721
|
|
|
(9,297)
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warrant liability expense
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(19,511)
|
|
|
(11,130)
|
|
|
(14,951)
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
(5,526)
|
|
|
(4,851)
|
|
|
(5,849)
|
|
|
(15,111)
|
|
|
(22,142)
|
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
(2,661)
|
|
|
2,879
|
|
|
(4,372)
|
|
|
(4,287)
|
|
|
(12,464)
|
|
Total other expense
|
(8,187)
|
|
|
(1,972)
|
|
|
(29,732)
|
|
|
(30,528)
|
|
|
(49,557)
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
15,487
|
|
|
17,000
|
|
|
(23,232)
|
|
|
24,193
|
|
|
(58,854)
|
|
Income tax expense
|
482
|
|
|
2,193
|
|
|
1,750
|
|
|
3,349
|
|
|
4,716
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
15,005
|
|
|
$
|
14,807
|
|
|
$
|
(24,982)
|
|
|
$
|
20,844
|
|
|
$
|
(63,570)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) per share - Basic
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
$
|
(0.37)
|
|
|
$
|
0.31
|
|
|
$
|
(0.96)
|
|
Income (loss) per share - Diluted
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
$
|
(0.37)
|
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
|
$
|
(0.96)
|
|
Weighted average common shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares - Basic
|
68,732
|
|
|
68,504
|
|
|
66,796
|
|
|
68,331
|
|
|
66,512
|
|
Shares - Diluted
|
70,880
|
|
|
70,546
|
|
|
66,796
|
|
|
70,282
|
|
|
66,512
|
|
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(unaudited and in thousands)
|
|
July 2, 2021
|
|
October 2, 2020
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
144,134
|
|
|
$
|
129,441
|
|
Short-term investments
|
164,766
|
|
|
203,711
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
71,619
|
|
|
45,884
|
|
Inventories
|
83,495
|
|
|
91,584
|
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
12,321
|
|
|
10,899
|
|
Total current assets
|
476,335
|
|
|
481,519
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
119,137
|
|
|
118,866
|
|
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|
410,429
|
|
|
445,910
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
39,703
|
|
|
41,935
|
|
Other investments
|
17,458
|
|
|
17,745
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
37,050
|
|
|
40,453
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
1,100,112
|
|
|
$
|
1,146,428
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Current portion of finance lease obligations
|
$
|
1,082
|
|
|
$
|
1,368
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
—
|
|
|
6,885
|
|
Accounts payable
|
25,980
|
|
|
23,043
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
60,042
|
|
|
63,654
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
87,104
|
|
|
94,950
|
|
Finance lease obligations, less current portion
|
28,269
|
|
|
28,994
|
|
Long-term debt obligations, less current portion
|
488,043
|
|
|
652,172
|
|
Warrant liability
|
—
|
|
|
25,312
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
50,903
|
|
|
44,854
|
|
Total liabilities
|
654,319
|
|
|
846,282
|
|
Stockholders’ equity
|
445,793
|
|
|
300,146
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
$
|
1,100,112
|
|
|
$
|
1,146,428
|
|
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(unaudited and in thousands)
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
July 2, 2021
|
|
July 3, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
20,844
|
|
|
$
|
(63,570)
|
|
Depreciation and intangible asset amortization
|
52,854
|
|
|
59,751
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
26,841
|
|
|
26,921
|
|
Warrant liability expense
|
11,130
|
|
|
14,951
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
2,200
|
|
|
3,581
|
|
Loss on equity method investment
|
287
|
|
|
13,637
|
|
Other adjustments to reconcile income (loss) to net operating cash
|
11,007
|
|
|
4,239
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
(25,735)
|
|
|
9,286
|
|
Inventories
|
8,089
|
|
|
12,304
|
|
Change in other operating assets and liabilities
|
85
|
|
|
15,894
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
107,602
|
|
|
96,994
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(12,926)
|
|
|
(12,658)
|
|
Sales, purchases and maturities of investments
|
38,970
|
|
|
(30,681)
|
|
Proceeds from divested business
|
—
|
|
|
11,003
|
|
Proceeds from sale of assets
|
280
|
|
|
366
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
26,324
|
|
|
(31,970)
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from convertible notes, net of issuance costs
|
444,249
|
|
|
—
|
|
Payments of long-term debt
|
(545,321)
|
|
|
(5,163)
|
|
Payments on finance leases
|
(1,012)
|
|
|
(1,307)
|
|
Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchases
|
5,774
|
|
|
4,565
|
|
Repurchase of common stock - tax withholdings on equity awards
|
(23,404)
|
|
|
(6,557)
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(119,714)
|
|
|
(8,462)
|
|
Foreign currency effect on cash
|
481
|
|
|
(211)
|
|
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
14,693
|
|
|
56,351
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS — Beginning of period
|
129,441
|
|
|
75,519
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS — End of period
|
$
|
144,134
|
|
|
$
|
131,870
|
|MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
|
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
|
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
July 2, 2021
|
April 2, 2021
|
July 3, 2020
|
July 2, 2021
|
July 3, 2020
|
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Amount
|
%Revenue
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Gross profit - GAAP
|
$
|
87,269
|
|
57.2
|
|
$
|
84,113
|
|
55.9
|
|
$
|
70,876
|
|
51.6
|
|
$
|
251,644
|
|
55.7
|
|
$
|
192,450
|
|
50.3
|
|
Amortization expense
|
3,806
|
|
2.5
|
|
3,806
|
|
2.5
|
|
4,347
|
|
3.2
|
|
11,490
|
|
2.5
|
|
13,115
|
|
3.4
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
927
|
|
0.6
|
|
1,241
|
|
0.8
|
|
1,024
|
|
0.7
|
|
3,436
|
|
0.8
|
|
3,229
|
|
0.8
|
|
Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
92,002
|
|
60.3
|
|
$
|
89,160
|
|
59.2
|
|
$
|
76,247
|
|
55.5
|
|
$
|
266,570
|
|
59.0
|
|
$
|
208,794
|
|
54.5
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
July 2, 2021
|
April 2, 2021
|
July 3, 2020
|
July 2, 2021
|
July 3, 2020
|
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Operating expenses - GAAP
|
$
|
63,595
|
|
41.7
|
|
$
|
65,141
|
|
43.3
|
|
$
|
64,376
|
|
46.9
|
|
$
|
196,923
|
|
43.6
|
|
$
|
201,747
|
|
52.7
|
|
Amortization expense
|
(7,601)
|
|
(5.0)
|
|
(7,601)
|
|
(5.0)
|
|
(8,071)
|
|
(5.9)
|
|
(23,317)
|
|
(5.2)
|
|
(24,798)
|
|
(6.5)
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
(7,854)
|
|
(5.1)
|
|
(10,208)
|
|
(6.8)
|
|
(9,908)
|
|
(7.2)
|
|
(30,500)
|
|
(6.8)
|
|
(28,456)
|
|
(7.4)
|
|
Restructuring benefit (charges)
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
554
|
|
0.4
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(1,494)
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
Acquisition and integration related costs
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(22)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(66)
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
48,140
|
|
31.5
|
|
$
|
47,332
|
|
31.4
|
|
$
|
46,929
|
|
34.2
|
|
$
|
143,106
|
|
31.7
|
|
$
|
146,933
|
|
38.4
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
July 2, 2021
|
April 2, 2021
|
July 3, 2020
|
July 2, 2021
|
July 3, 2020
|
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Income (loss) from operations - GAAP
|
$
|
23,674
|
|
15.5
|
|
$
|
18,972
|
|
12.6
|
|
$
|
6,500
|
|
4.7
|
|
$
|
54,721
|
|
12.1
|
|
$
|
(9,297)
|
|
(2.4)
|
|
Amortization expense
|
11,407
|
|
7.5
|
|
11,407
|
|
7.6
|
|
12,417
|
|
9.0
|
|
34,807
|
|
7.7
|
|
37,911
|
|
9.9
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
8,781
|
|
5.8
|
|
11,450
|
|
7.6
|
|
10,933
|
|
8.0
|
|
33,936
|
|
7.5
|
|
31,685
|
|
8.3
|
|
Restructuring (benefit) charges
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(554)
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
1,494
|
|
0.4
|
|
Acquisition and integration related costs
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
22
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
66
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted income from operations (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
43,862
|
|
28.7
|
|
$
|
41,829
|
|
27.8
|
|
$
|
29,318
|
|
21.4
|
|
$
|
123,464
|
|
27.3
|
|
$
|
61,859
|
|
16.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation expense
|
5,834
|
|
3.8
|
|
6,006
|
|
4.0
|
|
7,092
|
|
5.2
|
|
18,047
|
|
4.0
|
|
21,840
|
|
5.7
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
49,696
|
|
32.6
|
|
$
|
47,835
|
|
31.8
|
|
$
|
36,410
|
|
26.5
|
|
$
|
141,511
|
|
31.3
|
|
$
|
83,699
|
|
21.9
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
July 2, 2021
|
April 2, 2021
|
July 3, 2020
|
July 2, 2021
|
July 3, 2020
|
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Net income (loss) - GAAP
|
$
|
15,005
|
|
9.8
|
|
$
|
14,807
|
|
9.8
|
|
$
|
(24,982)
|
|
(18.2)
|
|
$
|
20,844
|
|
4.6
|
|
$
|
(63,570)
|
|
(16.6)
|
|
Amortization expense
|
11,407
|
|
7.5
|
|
11,407
|
|
7.6
|
|
12,418
|
|
9.0
|
|
34,807
|
|
7.7
|
|
37,912
|
|
9.9
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
8,781
|
|
5.8
|
|
11,450
|
|
7.6
|
|
10,933
|
|
8.0
|
|
33,936
|
|
7.5
|
|
31,685
|
|
8.3
|
|
Restructuring (benefit) charges
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(554)
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
1,494
|
|
0.4
|
|
Warrant liability expense
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
19,511
|
|
14.2
|
|
11,130
|
|
2.5
|
|
14,951
|
|
3.9
|
|
Non-cash interest, net
|
4,070
|
|
2.7
|
|
849
|
|
0.6
|
|
1,015
|
|
0.7
|
|
5,467
|
|
1.2
|
|
3,046
|
|
0.8
|
|
Acquisition and integration related costs
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
22
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
66
|
|
—
|
|
Equity method investment losses and (gains)
|
2,025
|
|
1.3
|
|
(6,541)
|
|
(4.3)
|
|
4,571
|
|
3.3
|
|
287
|
|
0.1
|
|
12,675
|
|
3.3
|
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
647
|
|
0.4
|
|
3,841
|
|
2.6
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
4,488
|
|
1.0
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|
(1,639)
|
|
(1.1)
|
|
293
|
|
0.2
|
|
(224)
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
(2,367)
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
1,278
|
|
0.3
|
|
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
40,296
|
|
26.4
|
|
$
|
36,106
|
|
24.0
|
|
$
|
22,710
|
|
16.5
|
|
$
|
108,592
|
|
24.0
|
|
$
|
39,537
|
|
10.3
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
July 2, 2021
|
April 2, 2021
|
July 3, 2020
|
July 2, 2021
|
July 3, 2020
|
|
Net Income
|
Income (loss)
|
Net Income
|
Income (loss)
|
Net Income
|
Income (loss)
|
Net Income
|
Income (loss)
|
Net Income
|
Income (loss)
|
Net income (loss) - GAAP diluted
|
$
|
15,005
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
$
|
14,807
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
$
|
(24,982)
|
|
$
|
(0.37)
|
|
$
|
20,844
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
$
|
(63,570)
|
|
$
|
(0.96)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
40,296
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
$
|
36,106
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
$
|
22,710
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
$
|
108,592
|
|
$
|
1.54
|
|
$
|
39,537
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
July 2, 2021
|
April 2, 2021
|
July 3, 2020
|
July 2, 2021
|
July 3, 2020
|
|
Shares
|
|
Shares
|
|
Shares
|
|
Shares
|
|
Shares
|
|
Diluted shares - GAAP
|
70,880
|
|
|
70,546
|
|
|
66,796
|
|
|
70,282
|
|
|
66,512
|
|
|
Incremental shares
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,767
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
1,544
|
|
|
Adjusted diluted shares (Non-GAAP)
|
70,880
|
|
|
70,546
|
|
|
68,563
|
|
|
70,399
|
|
|
68,056
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
July 2, 2021
|
April 2, 2021
|
July 3, 2020
|
July 2, 2021
|
July 3, 2020
|
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Interest expense, net - GAAP
|
$
|
5,526
|
|
3.6
|
|
$
|
4,851
|
|
3.2
|
|
$
|
5,849
|
|
4.3
|
|
$
|
15,111
|
|
3.3
|
|
$
|
22,142
|
|
5.8
|
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
(4,070)
|
|
(2.7)
|
|
(849)
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
(1,015)
|
|
(0.7)
|
|
(5,467)
|
|
(1.2)
|
|
(3,046)
|
|
(0.8)
|
|
Adjusted interest expense (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
1,456
|
|
1.0
|
|
$
|
4,002
|
|
2.7
|
|
$
|
4,834
|
|
3.5
|
|
$
|
9,644
|
|
2.1
|
|
$
|
19,096
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
July 2, 2021
|
April 2, 2021
|
July 3, 2020
|
July 2, 2021
|
July 3, 2020
|
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Amount
|
% Revenue
|
Cash flow from operations
|
$
|
44,881
|
|
29.4
|
|
$
|
27,941
|
|
18.6
|
|
$
|
34,056
|
|
24.8
|
|
$
|
107,602
|
|
23.8
|
|
$
|
96,994
|
|
25.3
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(5,598)
|
|
(3.7)
|
|
(4,438)
|
|
(2.9)
|
|
(3,622)
|
|
(2.6)
|
|
(12,926)
|
|
(2.9)
|
|
(12,658)
|
|
(3.3)
|
|
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
39,283
|
|
25.7
|
|
$
|
23,503
|
|
15.6
|
|
$
|
30,434
|
|
22.2
|
|
$
|
94,676
|
|
21.0
|
|
$
|
84,336
|
|
22.0
|
|
Free cash flow as a percentage of Adjusted
|
97.5
|
%
|
|
65.1
|
%
|
|
134.0
|
%
|
|
87.2
|
%
|
|
213.3
|
%
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF DEBT ACTIVITY
|
(unaudited and in thousands)
|
|
Long-term debt,
|
Long-term debt, less
|
Total Debt
|
Balances as of October 2, 2020
|
$
|
6,885
|
|
$
|
652,172
|
|
$
|
659,057
|
|
$100M paydown of debt
|
(6,885)
|
|
(93,115)
|
|
(100,000)
|
|
Issuance of convertible notes
|
|
450,000
|
|
450,000
|
|
Convertible notes proceeds paydown of debt
|
|
(443,600)
|
|
(443,600)
|
|
Equity component of convertible notes issued
|
|
(79,690)
|
|
(79,690)
|
|
Other activity
|
|
2,276
|
|
2,276
|
|
Balances as of July 2, 2021
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
488,043
|
|
$
|
488,043
|
