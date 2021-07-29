The Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

The Bancorp, Inc. ("The Bancorp") (NASDAQ: TBBK), a financial holding company, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, The Bancorp earned net income of $29.2 million from continuing operations, and $0.50 diluted earnings per share from combined continuing and discontinued operations.

Return on assets and equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 amounted to 1.7% and 19%, respectively, compared to 1.3% and 16%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (all percentages “annualized.”)

Net interest margin amounted to 3.19% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and 3.34% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Net interest income increased 8% to $54.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $50.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Average loans and leases, including loans at fair value, increased 16% to $4.58 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $3.93 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Prepaid, debit card and other payment related fees increased 5% to $21.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $20.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Gross dollar volume (GDV), representing the total amounts spent on prepaid and debit cards, increased 15% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

SBLOC (securities backed lines of credit), IBLOC (insurance backed lines of credit) and advisor financing loans collectively increased 38% year over year and 7% quarter over quarter to $1.80 billion at June 30, 2021.

Small Business Loans, including those held at fair value, increased 15% year over year to $689.5 million at June 30, 2021. That growth is exclusive of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan balances of $129.4 million and $207.9 million, respectively, at June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020.

Direct lease financing balances increased 20% year over year to $506.4 million at June 30, 2021.

The average interest rate on $6.38 billion of average deposits and interest-bearing liabilities during the second quarter of 2021 was 0.18%. Average deposits of $6.26 billion for the second quarter 2021, reflected an increase of 17% over the $5.37 billion in average deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Of the $48 million of loan balances with Covid related payment deferrals at March 31, 2021, only borrowers representing $2.6 million of balances had not made their payments due on July 5, 2021, with an additional $968,000 remaining in deferral as of that date. Those amounts represent .08% of total loans at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.0% at March 31, 2021.

Consolidated and The Bancorp Bank (“the Bank”) leverage ratios were 8.52% and 8.73%, respectively, at June 30, 2021. The Bancorp and its subsidiary, The Bank, remain well capitalized.

Book value per common share at June 30, 2021 was $10.77 per share compared to $9.28 per share at June 30, 2020, an increase of 16%, primarily as a result of retained earnings per share.

The Bancorp repurchased 449,315 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $22.26 per share during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Damian Kozlowski, The Bancorp’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We had another strong quarter in both growth and profitability. Growth continues to be supported by the acquisition of new clients and the expansion of our capabilities and solutions in our payments ecosystem. Based on our year-to-date performance of $0.94 a share and our 2021 outlook, we are raising our guidance to $1.78 a share. The $1.78 does not include the impact of buybacks in the 3rd and 4th quarters. We continue to see tailwinds that should drive continued growth in 2021 earnings and beyond. We will issue preliminary 2022 per share guidance in our 3rd quarter earnings release. Current trends would suggest income growth for 2022 of 20% or more over our revised 2021 guidance.”

The Bancorp reported net income of $29.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $20.1 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Tier one capital to assets (leverage), tier one capital to risk-weighted assets, total capital to risk-weighted assets and common equity-tier 1 to risk-weighted assets ratios were 8.52%, 15.39%, 15.78% and 15.39%, respectively, compared to well-capitalized minimums of 5%, 8%, 10% and 6.5%, respectively.

The Bancorp, Inc.

Financial highlights

(unaudited) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, Condensed income statement 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net interest income $ 54,069 $ 50,246 $ 107,826 $ 93,157 Provision for credit losses (951 ) 922 (129 ) 4,501 Non-interest income ACH, card and other payment processing fees 1,904 1,707 3,700 3,553 Prepaid, debit card and related fees 19,447 18,673 38,655 37,213 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on commercial loans, at fair value 2,579 (940 ) 4,575 (6,096 ) Change in value of investment in unconsolidated entity — — — (45 ) Leasing related income 1,767 443 2,732 1,276 Other non-interest income 164 483 273 1,064 Total non-interest income 25,861 20,366 49,935 36,965 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 27,087 25,492 52,745 48,233 Data processing expense 1,146 1,177 2,272 2,346 Legal expense 2,044 2,229 4,098 3,142 FDIC insurance 2,589 2,918 4,969 5,507 Software 3,706 3,386 7,390 6,863 Other non-interest expense 7,311 7,418 14,292 14,947 Total non-interest expense 43,883 42,620 85,766 81,038 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 36,998 27,070 72,124 44,583 Income tax expense 7,840 6,787 16,906 11,139 Net income from continuing operations 29,158 20,283 55,218 33,444 Discontinued operations Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes 361 (274 ) 237 (1,049 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 84 (59 ) 55 (264 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 277 (215 ) 182 (785 ) Net income $ 29,435 $ 20,068 $ 55,400 $ 32,659 Net income per share from continuing operations - basic $ 0.51 $ 0.35 $ 0.96 $ 0.58 Net income (loss) per share from discontinued operations - basic $ — $ — $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) Net income per share - basic $ 0.51 $ 0.35 $ 0.97 $ 0.57 Net income per share from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.35 $ 0.93 $ 0.58 Net income (loss) per share from discontinued operations - diluted $ 0.01 $ — $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) Net income per share - diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.35 $ 0.94 $ 0.57 Weighted average shares - basic 57,230,576 57,489,719 57,232,557 57,355,282 Weighted average shares - diluted 59,022,925 57,800,115 59,086,956 57,856,791

Note: Compared to higher rates in recent periods, the effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2021 approximated 21% as a result of the impact of excess tax deductions related to stock-based compensation, recorded as a discrete item in the second quarter. The large deductions and tax benefit resulted from the increase in the Company’s stock price as compared to the original grant date.

Balance sheet June 30,

2021 (unaudited) March 31,

2021 (unaudited) December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 5,470 $ 7,838 $ 5,984 $ 5,094 Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 583,498 1,738,749 339,531 475,627 Total cash and cash equivalents 588,968 1,746,587 345,515 480,721 Investment securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 1,106,075 1,128,459 1,206,164 1,324,447 Commercial loans, at fair value (held-for-sale at June 30, 2020) 1,690,216 1,780,762 1,810,812 1,807,630 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 2,915,344 2,827,076 2,652,323 2,322,737 Allowance for credit losses (15,292 ) (16,419 ) (16,082 ) (14,625 ) Loans, net 2,900,052 2,810,657 2,636,241 2,308,112 Federal Home Loan Bank and Atlantic Central Bankers Bank stock 1,667 1,368 1,368 1,368 Premises and equipment, net 17,392 17,196 17,608 16,701 Accrued interest receivable 18,668 20,164 20,458 18,897 Intangible assets, net 2,646 2,746 2,845 2,710 Deferred tax asset, net 10,923 10,900 9,757 7,921 Investment in unconsolidated entity, at fair value 24,988 31,047 31,294 34,064 Assets held-for-sale from discontinued operations 97,496 106,925 113,650 128,463 Other assets 91,516 90,530 81,129 83,003 Total assets $ 6,550,607 $ 7,747,341 $ 6,276,841 $ 6,214,037 Liabilities: Deposits Demand and interest checking $ 5,225,024 $ 6,231,220 $ 5,205,010 $ 5,089,741 Savings and money market 459,688 690,281 257,050 455,458 Total deposits 5,684,712 6,921,501 5,462,060 5,545,199 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 42 42 42 42 Senior debt 98,498 98,406 98,314 — Subordinated debenture 13,401 13,401 13,401 13,401 Other long-term borrowings 39,901 40,085 40,277 40,639 Other liabilities 94,944 77,142 81,583 81,677 Total liabilities $ 5,931,498 $ 7,150,577 $ 5,695,677 $ 5,680,958 Shareholders' equity: Common stock - authorized, 75,000,000 shares of $1.00 par value; 57,458,287 and 57,455,308 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively 57,458 57,248 57,551 57,455 Additional paid-in capital 363,241 370,481 377,452 373,812 Retained earnings 183,853 154,418 128,453 81,028 Accumulated other comprehensive income 14,557 14,617 17,708 20,784 Total shareholders' equity 619,109 596,764 581,164 533,079 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,550,607 $ 7,747,341 $ 6,276,841 $ 6,214,037

Average balance sheet and net interest income Three months ended June 30, 2021 Three months ended June 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Assets: Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Interest earning assets: Loans, net of deferred fees and costs** $ 4,572,712 $ 49,378 4.32 % $ 3,925,515 $ 41,448 4.22 % Leases-bank qualified* 5,783 96 6.64 % 9,217 162 7.03 % Investment securities-taxable 1,081,419 7,201 2.66 % 1,334,368 10,188 3.05 % Investment securities-nontaxable* 3,878 32 3.30 % 4,402 35 3.18 % Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 1,120,039 300 0.11 % 426,174 107 0.10 % Net interest earning assets 6,783,831 57,007 3.36 % 5,699,676 51,940 3.65 % Allowance for credit losses (16,406 ) (14,822 ) Assets held-for-sale from discontinued operations 98,895 781 3.16 % 130,530 1,094 3.35 % Other assets 201,539 228,443 $ 7,067,859 $ 6,043,827 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand and interest checking $ 5,736,776 $ 1,327 0.09 % $ 5,140,167 $ 1,390 0.11 % Savings and money market 526,112 192 0.15 % 234,201 120 0.20 % Total deposits 6,262,888 1,519 0.10 % 5,374,368 1,510 0.11 % Short-term borrowings — — — 16,428 15 0.37 % Repurchase agreements 41 — — 41 — — Subordinated debentures 13,401 112 3.34 % 13,401 128 3.82 % Senior debt 100,239 1,280 5.11 % — — — Total deposits and liabilities 6,376,569 2,911 0.18 % 5,404,238 1,653 0.12 % Other liabilities 83,353 123,997 Total liabilities 6,459,922 5,528,235 Shareholders' equity 607,937 515,592 $ 7,067,859 $ 6,043,827 Net interest income on tax equivalent basis* $ 54,877 $ 51,381 Tax equivalent adjustment 27 41 Net interest income $ 54,850 $ 51,340 Net interest margin * 3.19 % 3.53 %

* Full taxable equivalent basis, using a statutory Federal tax rate of 21% for 2021 and 2020.

** Includes commercial loans, at fair value for 2021 previously classified as held-for-sale at June 30, 2020. All periods include non-accrual loans.

NOTE: In the table above, the 2021 interest on loans reflects $3.0 million of fees which were earned on a short-term line of credit to another institution to initially fund PPP loans, which did not significantly increase average loans or assets. These fees are not expected to recur. Interest on loans also includes $1.3 million of interest and fees on PPP loans. In 2020 the table above includes comparable PPP interest and fees of $1.6 million. Increases in interest earning deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank reflect increased deposits resulting from stimulus payments distributed to a large segment of the population, resulting from December 2020 federal legislation.

Average balance sheet and net interest income Six months ended June 30, 2021 Six months ended June 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Assets: Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Interest earning assets: Loans, net of deferred fees and costs** $ 4,524,911 $ 97,189 4.30 % $ 3,593,921 $ 80,607 4.49 % Leases - bank qualified* 6,379 214 6.71 % 10,096 362 7.17 % Investment securities-taxable 1,136,631 16,009 2.82 % 1,364,956 20,683 3.03 % Investment securities-nontaxable* 3,960 67 3.38 % 4,788 75 3.13 % Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 935,239 483 0.10 % 460,025 1,730 0.75 % Net interest earning assets 6,607,120 113,962 3.45 % 5,433,786 103,457 3.81 % Allowance for credit losses (16,241 ) (12,532 ) Assets held for sale from discontinued operations 103,983 1,634 3.14 % 133,903 2,368 3.54 % Other assets 203,821 233,088 $ 6,898,683 $ 5,788,245 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand and interest checking $ 5,619,608 $ 2,944 0.10 % $ 4,746,928 $ 8,085 0.34 % Savings and money market 466,978 341 0.15 % 203,888 170 0.17 % Time deposits — — — 159,752 1,483 1.86 % Total deposits 6,086,586 3,285 0.11 % 5,110,568 9,738 0.38 % Short-term borrowings 6,491 8 0.25 % 36,620 180 0.98 % Repurchase agreements 41 — — 57 — — Subordinated debentures 13,401 225 3.36 % 13,401 290 4.33 % Senior debt 100,190 2,559 5.11 % — — — Total deposits and liabilities 6,206,709 6,077 0.20 % 5,160,646 10,208 0.40 % Other liabilities 91,837 118,811 Total liabilities 6,298,546 5,279,457 Shareholders' equity 600,137 508,788 $ 6,898,683 $ 5,788,245 Net interest income on tax equivalent basis* $ 109,519 $ 95,617 Tax equivalent adjustment 59 92 Net interest income $ 109,460 $ 95,525 Net interest margin * 3.26 % 3.43 %

* Full taxable equivalent basis, using a statutory Federal tax rate of 21% for 2021 and 2020.

** Includes commercial loans, at fair value for 2021 previously classified as held-for-sale at June 30, 2020. All periods include non-accrual loans.

NOTE: In the table above, the 2021 interest on loans reflects $4.5 million of fees which were earned on a short-term line of credit to another institution to initially fund PPP loans, which did not significantly increase average loans or assets. These fees are not expected to recur. Interest on loans also includes $3.7 million of interest and fees on PPP loans. In 2020 the table above includes comparable PPP interest and fees of $1.6 million. Increases in interest earning deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank reflect increased deposits resulting from stimulus payments distributed to a large segment of the population, resulting from December 2020 federal legislation.

Allowance for credit losses Six months ended Year ended June 30,

2021 (unaudited) June 30,

2020 (unaudited) December 31,

2020 (dollars in thousands) Balance in the allowance for credit losses at beginning of period (1) $ 16,082 $ 12,875 $ 12,875 Loans charged-off: SBA non-real estate 321 1,048 1,350 SBA commercial mortgage 23 – – Direct lease financing 193 1,552 2,243 SBLOC 15 – – Total 552 2,600 3,593 Recoveries: SBA non-real estate 15 60 103 Direct lease financing 7 84 570 Total 22 144 673 Net charge-offs 530 2,456 2,920 (Reversal of) provision credited to allowance, excluding commitment provision (260 ) 4,206 6,127 Balance in allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 15,292 $ 14,625 $ 16,082 Net charge-offs/average loans 0.02 % 0.06 % 0.07 % Net charge-offs/average assets 0.01 % 0.04 % 0.05 %

(1) Excludes activity from assets held-for-sale from discontinued operations.

Loan portfolio June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 (in thousands) SBL non-real estate $ 228,958 $ 305,446 $ 255,318 $ 293,692 SBL commercial mortgage 343,487 320,013 300,817 259,020 SBL construction 18,494 20,692 20,273 33,193 Small business loans * 590,939 646,151 576,408 585,905 Direct lease financing 506,424 484,316 462,182 422,505 SBLOC / IBLOC** 1,729,628 1,622,359 1,550,086 1,287,350 Advisor financing *** 72,190 58,919 48,282 15,529 Other specialty lending 2,092 2,251 2,179 2,706 Other consumer loans **** 3,748 4,201 4,247 4,003 2,905,021 2,818,197 2,643,384 2,317,998 Unamortized loan fees and costs 10,323 8,879 8,939 4,739 Total loans, net of unamortized fees and costs $ 2,915,344 $ 2,827,076 $ 2,652,323 $ 2,322,737

Small business portfolio

June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 (in thousands) SBL, including unamortized fees and costs $ 593,401 $ 647,445 $ 577,944 $ 583,935 SBL, included in commercial loans, at fair value 225,534 234,908 243,562 225,401 Total small business loans $ 818,935 $ 882,353 $ 821,506 $ 809,336

* The preceding table shows small business loans and small business loans held at fair value. The small business loans held at fair value are comprised of the government guaranteed portion of SBA 7a loans at the dates indicated. A reduction in SBL non-real estate loans from $305.4 million at March 31, 2021 to $229.0 million at June 30, 2021 resulted from U.S. government repayments of $60.8 million of PPP loans authorized by The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 and the repayment of $19.7 million of a line of credit to another institution related to PPP loans. PPP loans totaled $129.4 million at June 30, 2021 and $165.7 million at December 31, 2020, respectively.

** Securities Backed Lines of Credit (SBLOC) are collateralized by marketable securities, while Insurance Backed Lines of Credit (IBLOC) are collateralized by the cash surrender value of insurance policies.

*** In 2020, we began originating loans to investment advisors for purposes of debt refinance, acquisition of another firm or internal succession. Maximum loan amounts are subject to loan to value ratios of 70%, based on third party business appraisals, but may be increased depending upon the debt service coverage ratio. Personal guarantees and blanket business liens are obtained as appropriate.

**** Included in the table above under Other consumer loans are demand deposit overdrafts reclassified as loan balances totaling $424,000 and $663,000 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Estimated overdraft charge-offs and recoveries are reflected in the allowance for credit losses and have been immaterial.

Small business loans as of June 30, 2021 Loan principal

(in millions) U.S. government guaranteed portion of SBA loans (a) $ 358 Paycheck Protection Program Loans (PPP) (a) 129 Commercial mortgage SBA (b) 189 Construction SBA (c) 9 Non-guaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed 7a loans (d) 106 Non-SBA small business loans (e) 18 Total principal $ 809 Unamortized fees and costs 10 Total small business loans $ 819

(a) This is the portion of SBA 7a loans (7a) and PPP loans which have been guaranteed by the U.S. government, and therefore are assumed to have no credit risk.

(b) Substantially all these loans are made under the SBA 504 Fixed Asset Financing program (504) which dictates origination date loan to value percentages (LTV), generally 50-60%, to which the Bank adheres.

(c) Of the $9 million in Construction SBA loans, $8 million are 504 first mortgages with an origination date LTV of 50-60% and $1 million are SBA interim loans with an approved SBA post-construction full takeout/payoff.

(d) The $106 million represents the unguaranteed portion of 7a loans which are 70% or more guaranteed by the U.S. government. 7a loans are not made on the basis of real estate LTV; however, they are subject to SBA's "All Available Collateral" rule which mandates that to the extent a borrower or its 20% or greater principals have available collateral (including personal residences), the collateral must be pledged to fully collateralize the loan, after applying SBA-determined liquidation rates. In addition, all 7a and 504 loans require the personal guaranty of all 20% or greater owners.

(e) The $18 million of non-SBA loans is comprised of approximately 20 conventional coffee/doughnut/carryout franchisee note purchases. The majority of purchased notes were made to multi-unit operators, are considered seasoned and have performed as agreed. A $2 million guaranty by the seller, for an 11% first loss piece, is in place until August 2021.

Additionally, the CARES Act of 2020 (“the CARES Act”) provided for six months of principal and interest payments on 7a loans which generally ended in fourth quarter 2020 or in first quarter 2021. The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, became law in December 2020 and provides for at least an additional two months of such payments on SBA 7a loans, with up to five months of payments on hotel, restaurant, and other more highly impacted loans. Unlike the six months of CARES Act payments, these additional payments are capped at $9,000 per month.

Small business loans by type as of June 30, 2021 (Excludes government guaranteed portion of SBA 7a loans, PPP loans, and a line of credit to initially fund PPP loans) SBL commercial

mortgage* SBL construction* SBL non-real estate Total % Total (in millions) Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels $ 66 $ 3 $ — $ 69 22 % Full-service restaurants 16 1 3 20 6 % Child day care services 16 — 1 17 5 % Baked goods stores 4 — 11 15 5 % Car washes 10 2 — 12 4 % Assisted living facilities for the elderly 10 — — 10 3 % Offices of lawyers 9 — — 9 3 % Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses) 9 — — 9 3 % Funeral homes and funeral services 8 — — 8 2 % Limited-service restaurants 2 1 5 8 2 % General warehousing and storage 7 — — 7 2 % All other amusement and recreation industries 5 — 1 6 2 % Outpatient mental health and substance abuse centers 5 — — 5 2 % Other spectator sports 5 — — 5 1 % Fitness and recreational sports centers — 2 2 4 1 % Gasoline stations with convenience stores 4 — — 4 1 % Offices of dentists 3 — — 3 1 % Other warehousing and storage 3 — — 3 1 % New car dealers 3 — — 3 1 % All other miscellaneous wood product manufacturing 3 — — 3 1 % Offices of physicians (except mental health specialists) 3 — — 3 1 % All other miscellaneous general purpose machinery manufacturing 3 — — 3 1 % Pet care (except veterinary) services 2 — — 2 1 % Automotive body, paint, and interior repair and maintenance 2 — — 2 1 % Sewing, needlework, and piece goods stores 2 — — 2 1 % Caterers 2 — — 2 1 % Amusement arcades 2 — — 2 1 % Lessors of other real estate property 2 — — 2 1 % Plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors 2 — — 2 1 % Landscaping services — — 2 2 1 % Offices of real estate agents and brokers 2 — — 2 1 % Independent artists, writers, and performers 2 — — 2 1 % Other** 46 2 28 76 20 % Total $ 258 $ 11 $ 53 $ 322 100 %

* Of the SBL commercial mortgage and SBL construction loans, $61.0 million represents the total of the non-guaranteed portion of SBA 7a loans and non-SBA loans. The balance of those categories represents SBA 504 loans with 50%-60% origination date loan-to-values.

**Loan types less than $2.0 million are spread over a hundred different classifications such as Commercial Printing, Pet and Pet Supplies Stores, Securities Brokerage, etc.

State diversification as of June 30, 2021 (Excludes government guaranteed portion of SBA 7a loans, PPP loans, and a line of credit to initially fund PPP loans) SBL commercial

mortgage* SBL construction* SBL non-real estate Total % Total (in millions) Florida $ 54 $ — $ 8 $ 62 19 % California 42 1 4 47 15 % North Carolina 23 2 3 28 9 % Pennsylvania 23 — 3 26 8 % New York 17 3 5 25 8 % Illinois 22 — 3 25 8 % Texas 12 — 5 17 5 % New Jersey 7 — 6 13 4 % Virginia 9 — 2 11 3 % Tennessee 10 — 1 11 3 % Georgia 7 — 2 9 3 % Colorado 3 4 2 9 3 % Michigan 3 — 2 5 2 % Washington 3 — — 3 1 % Ohio 3 — — 3 1 % Other states 20 1 7 28 8 % Total $ 258 $ 11 $ 53 $ 322 100 %

* Of the SBL commercial mortgage and SBL construction loans, $61.0 million represents the total of the non-guaranteed portion of SBA 7a loans and non-SBA loans. The balance of those categories represents SBA 504 loans with 50%-60% origination date loan-to-values.

Top 10 loans as of June 30, 2021 Type* State SBL commercial mortgage* (in millions) Lawyers' office CA $ 9 Hotel FL 9 General warehouse and storage PA 7 Hotel NC 6 Assisted living facility FL 5 Outpatient mental health and substance abuse center FL 5 Hotel NC 5 Hotel PA 4 Hotel TN 4 Gasoline station VA 4 Total $ 58

* All of the top 10 loans are 504 SBA loans with 50%-60% origination date loan-to-value and are in the commercial mortgage category. The top 10 loan table above does not include loans to the extent that they are U.S. government guaranteed.

Commercial real estate loans, at fair value, excluding SBA loans, are as follows including LTV at origination:

Type as of June 30, 2021 Type # Loans Balance Weighted average

origination date

LTV Weighted average

minimum interest

rate (dollars in millions) Multifamily (apartments) 136 $ 1,323 76 % 4.75 % Hospitality (hotels and lodging) 11 75 65 % 5.74 % Retail 6 44 71 % 4.65 % Other 7 28 70 % 5.24 % 160 $ 1,470 75 % 4.81 % Fair value adjustment (5 ) Total $ 1,465

State diversification as of June 30, 2021 15 largest loans (all multifamily) as of June 30, 2021 State Balance Origination date LTV State Balance Origination date LTV (in millions) (in millions) Texas $ 427 77 % North Carolina $ 44 78 % Georgia 174 77 % Texas 38 79 % Arizona 108 76 % Texas 36 80 % North Carolina 69 78 % Pennsylvania 33 77 % Alabama 56 76 % Texas 30 75 % Ohio 57 69 % Nevada 28 80 % Other states each <$55 million 579 73 % Texas 27 77 % Total $ 1,470 75 % Arizona 27 79 % Mississippi 27 79 % North Carolina 25 77 % Texas 25 77 % Texas 24 77 % Alabama 23 77 % Georgia 21 79 % Texas 21 79 % 15 Largest loans $ 429 78 %

Institutional banking loans outstanding at June 30, 2021 Type Principal % of total (in millions) Securities backed lines of credit (SBLOC) $ 1,133 63 % Insurance backed lines of credit (IBLOC) 597 33 % Advisor financing 72 4 % Total $ 1,802 100 %

For SBLOC, we generally lend up to 50% of the value of equities and 80% for investment grade securities. While equities have fallen in excess of 30% in recent years, the reduction in collateral value of brokerage accounts collateralizing SBLOCs generally has been less, for two reasons. First, many collateral accounts are “balanced” and accordingly have a component of debt securities, which have either not decreased in value as much as equities, or in some cases may have increased in value. Secondly, many of these accounts have the benefit of professional investment advisors who provided some protection against market downturns, through diversification and other means. Additionally, borrowers often utilize only a portion of collateral value, which lowers the percentage of principal to collateral.

Top 10 SBLOC loans at June 30, 2021 Principal amount % Principal to collateral (in millions) $ 60 41 % 17 37 % 16 54 % 14 26 % 12 29 % 10 38 % 9 30 % 8 71 % 8 23 % 8 51 % Total and weighted average $ 162 40 %

Insurance backed lines of credit (IBLOC)

IBLOC loans are backed by the cash value of life insurance policies which have been assigned to us. We lend up to 100% of such cash value. Our underwriting standards require approval of the insurance companies which carry the policies backing these loans. Currently, seven insurance companies have been approved and, as of April 17, 2021, all were rated Superior (A+ or better) by AM BEST.

Direct lease financing* by type as of June 30, 2021 Principal balance % Total (in millions) Construction $ 83 16 % Government agencies and public institutions** 77 15 % Real estate and rental and leasing 66 13 % Waste management and remediation services 63 12 % Retail trade 48 10 % Wholesale trade 40 8 % Transportation and warehousing 28 6 % Health care and social assistance 25 5 % Professional, scientific, and technical services 19 4 % Educational services 16 3 % Manufacturing 15 3 % Finance and insurance 7 1 % Other 19 4 % Total $ 506 100 %

* Of the total $506 million of direct lease financing, $465 million consisted of vehicle leases with the remaining balance consisting of equipment leases.

** Includes public universities and school districts.

Direct lease financing by state as of June 30, 2021 State Principal balance % Total (in millions) Florida $ 92 18 % California 53 11 % New Jersey 37 7 % New York 33 6 % Pennsylvania 31 6 % Utah 31 6 % Maryland 24 5 % North Carolina 24 5 % Texas 17 3 % Connecticut 16 3 % Washington 16 3 % Missouri 14 3 % Georgia 11 2 % Idaho 9 2 % Alabama 9 2 % Other states 89 18 % Total $ 506 100 %

Capital ratios Tier 1 capital

to average

assets ratio Tier 1 capital

to risk-weighted

assets ratio Total capital

to risk-weighted

assets ratio Common equity

tier 1 to risk

weighted assets As of June 30, 2021 The Bancorp, Inc. 8.52 % 15.39 % 15.78 % 15.39 % The Bancorp Bank 8.73 % 15.75 % 16.14 % 15.75 % "Well capitalized" institution (under FDIC regulations-Basel III) 5.00 % 8.00 % 10.00 % 6.50 % As of December 31, 2020 The Bancorp, Inc. 9.20 % 14.43 % 14.84 % 14.43 % The Bancorp Bank 9.11 % 14.27 % 14.68 % 14.27 % "Well capitalized" institution (under FDIC regulations-Basel III) 5.00 % 8.00 % 10.00 % 6.50 %

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Selected operating ratios Return on average assets (1) 1.67 % 1.33 % 1.62 % 1.13 % Return on average equity (1) 19.42 % 15.61 % 18.62 % 12.87 % Net interest margin 3.19 % 3.53 % 3.26 % 3.43 %

(1) Annualized

Book value per share table June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 Book value per share $ 10.77 $ 10.42 $ 10.10 $ 9.28

Loan quality table June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 (dollars in thousands) Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.31 % 0.49 % 0.48 % 0.44 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.20 % 0.17 % Allowance for credit losses 0.52 % 0.58 % 0.61 % 0.63 % Nonaccrual loans $ 7,346 $ 11,961 $ 12,227 $ 9,957 Loans 90 days past due still accruing interest 1,550 1,762 497 352 Other real estate owned — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 8,896 $ 13,723 $ 12,724 $ 10,309

Gross dollar volume (GDV) (1) Three months ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 (in thousands) Prepaid and debit card GDV $ 27,106,763 $ 28,094,930 $ 22,523,855 $ 23,539,694

(1) Gross dollar volume represents the total dollar amount spent on prepaid and debit cards issued by The Bancorp Bank.

Business line quarterly summary

Quarter ended June 30, 2021

(dollars in millions) Balances % Growth Major business lines Average

approximate

rates * Balances ** Year over year Linked

quarter

annualized Loans Institutional banking *** 2.5 % $ 1,802 38 % 29 % Small Business Lending**** 5.0 % 819 15 % 10 % Leasing 6.0 % 506 20 % 18 % Commercial real estate (non-SBA at fair value) 4.8 % 1,465 nm nm Weighted average yield 4.1 % $ 4,592 Non-interest income % Growth Deposits: Fintech solutions group Current quarter Year over

year Prepaid and debit card issuance 0.1 % $ 4,836 24 % nm $ 19.4 4 % Card payment and ACH processing 0.2 % $ 885 22 % nm $ 1.9 nm

* Average rates are for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

** Loan and deposit categories are respectively based on period-end and average quarterly balances.

*** Institutional Banking loans are comprised of Securities Backed Lines of Credit (SBLOC), collateralized by marketable securities, Insurance Backed Lines of Credit (IBLOC), collateralized by the cash surrender value of insurance policies, and Advisor financing.

**** Small Business Lending is substantially comprised of SBA loans. Loan growth percentages exclude short-term PPP loans. The linked quarter annualized percentage excludes a short-term line of credit to another institution to fund PPP loans, with a balance of $19.7 million at March 31, 2021, which was repaid in the second quarter.

Analysis of Walnut Street* marks Loan activity Marks (dollars in millions) Original Walnut Street loan balance, December 31, 2014 $ 267 Marks through December 31, 2014 sale date (58 ) $ (58 ) Sales price of Walnut Street 209 Equity investment from independent investor (16 ) December 31, 2014 Bancorp book value 193 Additional marks 2015 - 2020 (46 ) (46 ) 2021 Marks — Payments received (122 ) June 30, 2021 Bancorp book value** $ 25 Total marks $ (104 ) Divided by: Original Walnut Street loan balance $ 267 Percentage of total mark to original balance 39 %

* Walnut Street is the investment in unconsolidated entity on the balance sheet which reflects the investment in a securitization of certain loans from the Bank's discontinued loan portfolio.

** Approximately 21% of expected principal recoveries were from loans and properties pending liquidation or other resolution as of June 30, 2021.

Walnut Street portfolio composition as of June 30, 2021 Collateral type % of Portfolio Commercial real estate non-owner occupied - Retail 80.0% Construction and land 13.3% Other 6.7% Total 100.0%

Cumulative analysis of marks on discontinued commercial loan principal as of June 30, 2021 Discontinued

loan principal Cumulative

marks % to original

principal (dollars in millions) Commercial loan discontinued principal before marks $ 53 Florida mall held in discontinued other real estate owned 42 $ (27 ) Mark at June 30, 2021 (4 ) Cumulative mark at June 30, 2021 $ 95 $ (31 ) 33 %

Analysis of discontinued commercial loan relationships as of June 30, 2021 Performing

loan principal Nonperforming

loan principal Total

loan principal Performing

loan marks Nonperforming

loan marks Total

marks (in millions) 4 loan relationships > $5 million $ 33 $ — $ 33 $ (2 ) $ — $ (2 ) Loan relationships < $5 million 12 4 16 (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) $ 45 $ 4 $ 49 $ (3 ) $ (1 ) $ (4 )

Quarterly activity for commercial loan discontinued principal Commercial

loan principal (in millions) Commercial loan discontinued principal March 31, 2021 before marks $ 61 Quarterly paydowns and other reductions (8 ) Commercial loan discontinued principal June 30, 2021 before marks 53 Marks June 30, 2021 (4 ) Net commercial loan exposure June 30, 2021 49 Residential mortgages 27 Net loans 76 Florida mall in other real estate owned 15 5 properties in other real estate owned 6 Total discontinued assets at June 30, 2021 $ 97

Discontinued commercial loan composition as of June 30, 2021 Collateral type Unpaid principal

balance Mark at

June 30, 2021 Mark as % of portfolio (in millions) Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied: Retail $ 4 $ (0.6 ) 15 % Office 2 — — Other 18 (0.1 ) 1 % Construction and land 10 (0.1 ) 1 % Commercial non-real estate and industrial 3 (0.1 ) 3 % 1 to 4 family construction 7 (2.6 ) 37 % First mortgage residential non-owner occupied 5 — — Commercial real estate owner occupied: Retail 2 — — Residential junior mortgage 1 — — Other 1 — — Total $ 53 $ (3.5 ) 7 % Less: mark (4 ) Net commercial loan exposure June 30, 2021 $ 49 $ (3.5 )

Loan payment deferrals related to Covid-19

Total non-U.S. guaranteed loan balances for borrowers with Covid-19 payment deferrals amounted to $48 million as of March 31, 2021. The vast majority of these borrowers had begun making their payments as of July 5, 2021. As of that date, $968,000 of discontinued operations loans were still in deferral, and small business (SBA) borrowers with unguaranteed principal balances totaling $2.6 million, have not made their payments due on that date. Of the $2.6 million, we are considering further deferrals for borrowers with unguaranteed balances of $1.7 million.

