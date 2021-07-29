checkAd

Stamps.com to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021   

Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP), a leading provider of e-commerce shipping solutions, today announced it will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings press release after the close of the market on August 5, 2021. Due to the Company’s pending acquisition by Thoma Bravo, as announced on July 9, 2021, the Company will not hold a conference call or live webcast to discuss those financial results.

If you have any questions, please call Stamps.com Investor Relations at (310) 482-5830 or e-mail us at invrel@stamps.com.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) is the leading provider of e-commerce shipping software solutions to customers including consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprises, and high volume shippers. Stamps.com offers solutions that help businesses run their shipping operations more smoothly and function more successfully under the brand names Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShipEngine, ShippingEasy, ShipStation, and ShipWorks. Stamps.com’s family of brands provides seamless access to mailing and shipping services through integrations with more than 500 unique partner applications.

Stamps.com, the Stamps.com logo, Endicia, Metapack, ShipEngine, ShippingEasy, ShipStation and ShipWorks, are registered trademarks of Stamps.com Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands and names used in this release are property of their respective owners.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

