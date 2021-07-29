Stamps.com to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP), a leading provider of e-commerce shipping solutions, today announced it will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings press release after the close of the market on August 5, 2021. Due to the Company’s pending acquisition by Thoma Bravo, as announced on July 9, 2021, the Company will not hold a conference call or live webcast to discuss those financial results.

If you have any questions, please call Stamps.com Investor Relations at (310) 482-5830 or e-mail us at invrel@stamps.com.