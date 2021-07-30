Goliath Drills 67.1 Meters of Quartz-Sulphide Veining, Brecciation and Associated Alteration in Fourth Drill Hole (GD21-004) at the Surebet Zone, Golden Triangle B.C.
One hundred percent of the drill holes completed to date have intersected significant widths of veining and sulphides demonstrating the robust nature of this extensive mineralizing
Polymetallic gold-silver discovery.
The fourth drill hole (GD21-004) from the Cliff Showing drill pad, intersected 67.1 meters* of quartz-sulphide veining, brecciation and associated alteration (link to images).
