Goliath Drills 67.1 Meters of Quartz-Sulphide Veining, Brecciation and Associated Alteration in Fourth Drill Hole (GD21-004) at the Surebet Zone, Golden Triangle B.C.

  • One hundred percent of the drill holes completed to date have intersected significant widths of veining and sulphides demonstrating the robust nature of this extensive mineralizing Polymetallic gold-silver discovery.
  • The fourth drill hole (GD21-004) from the Cliff Showing drill pad, intersected 67.1 meters* of quartz-sulphide veining, brecciation and associated alteration (link to images).

  • 1.6-meters* of the upper vein or “Main Vein” contains quartz, pyrrhotite, galena, sphalerite and chalcopyrite, and is very similar in appearance to the mineralized intercepts of GD21-001, GD21-002 and GD21-003. It is surrounded by 5.5 meters* of intense shearing and brecciation of adjacent host rocks containing up to 30% similar quartz-sulphides veining.

  • Two significant intercepts of the lower vein include 2.1-meters* and 3.0-meters* consist of coarse-grained white quartz with clusters of pyrrhotite, sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite.

  • Goliath’s Portable XRF spot counts of galena consistently returned 10s to 100s of g/t Ag, with values up to 1030 g/t Ag.

  • The Main Vein in GD21-004 is located approximately 20 meters up dip of the top of mineralization in GD21-003, while the lower bounding quartz-sulphide vein is 30 meters from the base of the GD-21-003 intercept.

  • The Main Vein is intersected 30 meters - below surface of the southernmost Cliff Showing, where a 2019 angular fresh float grab sample returned 967.99 g/t Gold Equivalent or AuEq (29.72 oz/t Gold, 97.19 oz/t Silver) (link to image). The occurrence remains open in all directions.

  • The top of the quartz-sulphide Main Vein intercept in GD21-004 is located 125 meters south of the Lower Waterfall Showing, where a 2020 channel cut yielded 13.05 g/t AuEq over 15.1 meters.

  • A fifth hole (GD21-005; planned depth of ~75 meters; 340⁰/-45⁰), is currently being drilled to the north-northwest from the same drill pad as GD21-001 to GD21-004 and is also projected to intersect the Surebet mineralized shear zone near surface.

  • Additional fan drilling is planned for the adjacent Lower and Upper Waterfall, Main, Central and North Rubble Showings of the Surebet Zone, testing the exposed at surface strike length of 1000 meters. The second phase of the 2021 drill campaign will include step-back holes to test the mineralized structure to a down-dip extent of 500 meters.
