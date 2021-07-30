Barnes Group Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“With robust orders and sales growth for both Industrial and Aerospace in the second quarter, Barnes Group continues to demonstrate significant recovery as some of the impacts of the global pandemic diminish. With a strong book-to-bill of 1.3 times, total Company backlog improved 12% from the first quarter and is at its highest level since the end of 2019,” said Patrick J. Dempsey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Barnes Group Inc. “Supported by this backlog, our 2021 sales growth expectation remains solid. Coupled with ongoing investments in innovation and other sales initiatives, we look forward to sustaining an upward trend of good growth and improving performance,” added Dempsey.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Second quarter 2021 net sales of $321 million were up 36% from $236 million in the prior year period, with organic sales (1) increasing 31% as the Company sees continuing improvement in many of its end markets. Foreign exchange had a positive impact on sales of 5%. On a sequential basis, sales improved 6% from the first quarter of 2021. Operating income was $38.5 million versus $10.1 million a year ago and operating margin was 12.0% versus 4.3% last year. Excluding restructuring charges of $0.7 million this year and $17.7 million in the prior year period, adjusted operating income of $39.2 million was up 41% and adjusted operating margin of 12.2% was up 40 bps from a year ago.

Interest expense was $4.5 million, an increase of $0.6 million from the prior year quarter due to a higher average interest rate, offset in part by lower average borrowings. Other expense was $1.3 million, up $0.2 million from a year ago.

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 25.3% compared with 89.0% in the second quarter of 2020 and 37.6% for the full year 2020. The decrease in the second quarter 2021 effective tax rate from the full year 2020 rate is primarily due to the absence of tax expense related to the completed sale of the Seeger business in 2020, a net benefit related to certain foreign tax matters in the current year quarter, and a favorable mix in earnings based on tax jurisdictions.

Net income for the second quarter was $24.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $0.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, net income per share of $0.45 was up 67% from $0.27 a year ago. Adjusted net income per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021 excludes $0.01 of restructuring charges and a net foreign tax benefit of $0.04, while the second quarter of 2020 excludes $0.26 of restructuring charges.

Year-to-date 2021 cash provided by operating activities was $85.7 million versus $123.2 million in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $68.2 million compared to $103.4 million last year. Capital expenditures were $17.6 million, down $2.2 million from a year ago.

Segment Performance and End Market Outlook

Industrial

Second quarter sales were $235 million, up 42% from $165 million in the prior year period. Organic sales increased 35% reflecting volume increases from strengthening end markets. Favorable foreign exchange increased sales by $12.4 million, or 7%. On a sequential basis, total Industrial sales increased 7% from the first quarter of 2021.

Operating profit in the second quarter was $27.3 million versus an operating loss of $0.3 million in the prior year period. Excluding $0.2 million of restructuring costs in this year’s second quarter and $15.8 million last year, adjusted operating profit was $27.5 million versus $15.5 million a year ago. The increase in adjusted operating profit was driven by the contribution of higher sales volumes and the benefit of 2020 cost actions, offset in part by higher personnel costs, primarily incentive compensation, and costs incurred in support of segment growth initiatives. Adjusted operating margin was 11.7%, up 230 bps from a year ago.

Aerospace

Second quarter sales were $86 million, up 23% from $71 million last year, benefitting from improving original equipment manufacturing (“OEM”), while the aerospace aftermarket business continues to be impacted by lingering effects of the global pandemic. Aerospace OEM sales increased 37%, while aftermarket sales decreased 2%. On a sequential basis, Aerospace sales increased 6% from the first quarter of 2021.

Operating profit was $11.3 million, up 8% from $10.4 million in the prior year period. Excluding $0.4 million of restructuring costs in this year’s second quarter and $1.9 million last year, adjusted operating profit was $11.7 million, down 5% from last year’s $12.4 million. The decrease in adjusted operating profit was driven by higher incentive compensation and unfavorable mix. Adjusted operating margin was 13.5%, down 400 bps from a year ago.

Aerospace OEM backlog ended the second quarter at $694 million, up 16% from March 2021. The Company expects to ship approximately 40% of this backlog over the next 12 months.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Barnes Group’s balance sheet position and liquidity profile remain supportive of ongoing investments in growth initiatives. The Company has liquidity of $91 million in cash and approximately $451 million available under the revolving credit facility, subject to covenants which would have allowed $204 million under our current credit agreements. With respect to the balance sheet, our “Debt to EBITDA” ratio, as defined in our credit agreements, was approximately 2.9 times at quarter end, down from 3.1 times at the end of the first quarter 2021.

Updated 2021 Outlook

Barnes Group now expects 2021 organic sales to be up 11% to 12%, up from the prior 10% to 12% expectation. Foreign exchange is anticipated to have an approximate 2% favorable impact on 2021 sales, while divested revenues will have an approximate negative 1% impact. Operating margin is forecasted to be approximately 13%. Adjusted earnings per share are now expected to be in the range of $1.83 to $1.98, up 12% to 21% from 2020’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.64 and reflective of an increase at the lower end of our prior range of $1.78 to $1.98. Further, the Company continues to forecast capital expenditures of approximately $50 million and an effective tax rate of approximately 30% for 2021. Cash conversion in now expected to be greater than 110% of net income.

Note: (1) Organic sales growth represents the total reported sales increase within the Company’s ongoing businesses less the impact of foreign currency translation and acquisition and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Its specialized products and services are used in far-reaching applications including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation, healthcare, and packaging. The skilled and dedicated employees of Barnes Group around the globe are committed to the highest performance standards and achieving consistent, sustainable profitable growth. Barnes Group is committed to corporate accountability and furthering environmental, social and governance principles as evidenced by our listing as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information, visit www.BGInc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future operating and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "estimate," "project," "continue," "will," "should," “may,” and similar terms. These forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These include, among others: difficulty maintaining relationships with employees, customers, distributors, suppliers, business partners or governmental entities; failure to successfully negotiate collective bargaining agreements or potential strikes, work stoppages or other similar events; difficulties leveraging market opportunities; changes in market demand for our products and services; rapid technological and market change; the ability to protect and avoid infringing upon intellectual property rights; introduction or development of new products or transfer of work; higher risks in global operations and markets; the impact of intense competition; acts of terrorism, cybersecurity attacks or intrusions that could adversely impact our businesses; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including on demand, supply chains, operations and our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity throughout the unknown duration and severity of the pandemic; the failure to achieve anticipated cost savings and benefits associated with workforce reductions and restructuring actions; uncertainties relating to conditions in financial markets; currency fluctuations and foreign currency exposure; future financial performance of the industries or customers that we serve; our dependence upon revenues and earnings from a small number of significant customers; a major loss of customers; inability to realize expected sales or profits from existing backlog due to a range of factors, including changes in customer sourcing decisions, material changes, production schedules and volumes of specific programs; the impact of government budget and funding decisions; government tariffs, trade agreements and trade policies; the impact of new or revised tax laws and regulations; the adoption of laws, directives or regulations that impact the materials processed by our products or their end markets; changes in raw material or product prices and availability; disruptions in information technology systems, including as a result of cybersecurity or data security breaches; the continuing impact of prior acquisitions and divestitures; and any other future strategic actions, including acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, or strategic business realignments, and our ability to achieve the financial and operational targets set in connection with any such actions; the ability to achieve social and environmental performance goals; the outcome of pending and future legal, governmental, or regulatory proceedings and contingencies; product liabilities and uninsured claims; future repurchases of common stock; future levels of indebtedness; and numerous other matters of a global, regional or national scale, including those of a political, social, economic, business, competitive, environmental, regulatory and public health nature; and other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") by the Company, including, among others, those in the Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Risk Factors sections of the Company's filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

BARNES GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 %

Change 2021 2020 %

Change Net sales $ 321,158 $ 235,537 36.4 $ 622,787 $ 566,207 10.0 Cost of sales 203,168 147,058 38.2 397,864 355,306 12.0 Selling and administrative expenses 79,447 78,364 1.4 154,000 151,472 1.7 282,615 225,422 25.4 551,864 506,778 8.9 Operating income 38,543 10,115 281.0 70,923 59,429 19.3 Operating margin 12.0 % 4.3 % 11.4 % 10.5 % Interest expense 4,475 3,898 14.8 8,416 8,223 2.3 Other expense (income), net 1,272 1,060 20.0 2,734 2,654 3.0 Income before income taxes 32,796 5,157 536.0 59,773 48,552 23.1 Income taxes 8,305 4,590 80.9 15,900 18,252 (12.9 ) Net income $ 24,491 $ 567 NM $ 43,873 $ 30,300 44.8 Common dividends $ 8,090 $ 8,072 0.2 $ 16,194 $ 16,205 (0.1 ) Per common share: Net income: Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.01 NM $ 0.86 $ 0.60 43.3 Diluted 0.48 0.01 NM 0.86 0.59 45.8 Dividends 0.16 0.16 - 0.32 0.32 - Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 50,933,222 50,764,575 0.3 50,933,373 50,912,854 0.0 Diluted 51,102,303 51,008,922 0.2 51,095,198 51,200,967 (0.2 ) NM - Not meaningful

BARNES GROUP INC. OPERATIONS BY REPORTABLE BUSINESS SEGMENT (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net sales Industrial $ 234,679 $ 165,031 42.2 $ 454,671 $ 364,131 24.9 Aerospace 86,485 70,508 22.7 168,127 202,079 (16.8 ) Intersegment sales (6 ) (2 ) (11 ) (3 ) Total net sales $ 321,158 $ 235,537 36.4 $ 622,787 $ 566,207 10.0 Operating profit (loss) Industrial $ 27,273 $ (300 ) NM $ 48,568 $ 17,625 175.6 Aerospace 11,270 10,415 8.2 22,355 41,804 (46.5 ) Total operating profit $ 38,543 $ 10,115 281.0 $ 70,923 $ 59,429 19.3 Operating margin Change Change Industrial 11.6 % -0.2 % 1,180 bps. 10.7 % 4.8 % 590 bps. Aerospace 13.0 % 14.8 % (180 ) bps. 13.3 % 20.7 % (740 ) bps. Total operating margin 12.0 % 4.3 % 770 bps. 11.4 % 10.5 % 90 bps. NM - Not meaningful

BARNES GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,134 $ 79,145 Accounts receivable 260,203 251,460 Inventories 235,537 238,008 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 77,795 73,732 Total current assets 664,669 642,345 Deferred income taxes 21,899 22,092 Property, plant and equipment, net 357,403 370,947 Goodwill 986,061 1,011,580 Other intangible assets, net 534,836 564,132 Other assets 62,003 65,130 Total assets $ 2,626,871 $ 2,676,226 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Notes and overdrafts payable $ 14 $ 2,115 Accounts payable 124,458 112,428 Accrued liabilities 180,978 178,560 Long-term debt - current 1,983 2,276 Total current liabilities 307,433 295,379 Long-term debt 654,483 699,868 Accrued retirement benefits 93,633 98,171 Deferred income taxes 76,507 91,668 Long-term tax liability 52,114 59,063 Other liabilities 52,308 49,400 Total stockholders' equity 1,390,393 1,382,677 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,626,871 $ 2,676,226

BARNES GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 43,873 $ 30,300 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 44,683 45,258 Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment (76 ) (111 ) Stock compensation expense 5,632 5,798 Seeger divestiture charges - 6,620 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of divestitures: Accounts receivable (12,660 ) 89,426 Inventories 89 (32,551 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,473 ) (6,607 ) Accounts payable 13,880 (12,401 ) Accrued liabilities 1,721 2,581 Deferred income taxes (5,101 ) (5,417 ) Long-term retirement benefits 889 (2,730 ) Long-term tax liability (6,949 ) - Other 3,213 3,028 Net cash provided by operating activities 85,721 123,194 Investing activities: Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment 136 230 Proceeds from the sale of businesses, net of cash sold - 36,879 Capital expenditures (17,567 ) (19,800 ) Other 2,924 - Net cash (used) provided by investing activities (14,507 ) 17,309 Financing activities: Net change in other borrowings (2,184 ) (2,167 ) Payments on long-term debt (56,502 ) (189,370 ) Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 25,000 75,000 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 210 350 Common stock repurchases (5,229 ) (15,550 ) Dividends paid (16,194 ) (16,205 ) Withholding taxes paid on stock issuances (191 ) (137 ) Other (3,477 ) (3,531 ) Net cash used by financing activities (58,567 ) (151,610 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows (1,252 ) (1,722 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 11,395 (12,829 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 91,468 93,805 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 102,863 80,976 Less: Restricted cash, included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,970 ) - Less: Restricted cash, included in Other assets (4,759 ) (6,738 ) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 91,134 $ 74,238

BARNES GROUP INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 85,721 $ 123,194 Capital expenditures (17,567 ) (19,800 ) Free cash flow(1) $ 68,154 $ 103,394 Notes: (1) The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. The Company believes that the free cash flow metric is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that can be used to invest in future growth, pay dividends, repurchase stock and reduce debt. This metric can also be used to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on the Company's liquidity.

BARNES GROUP INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change SEGMENT RESULTS Operating Profit - Industrial Segment (GAAP) $ 27,273 $ (300 ) NM $ 48,568 $ 17,625 175.6 Restructuring/reduction in force charges 223 15,766 305 15,766 Seeger divestiture adjustments - - - 2,409 Operating Profit - Industrial Segment as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 27,496 $ 15,466 77.8 $ 48,873 $ 35,800 36.5 Operating Margin - Industrial Segment (GAAP) 11.6 % -0.2 % 1,180 bps. 10.7 % 4.8 % 590 bps. Operating Margin - Industrial Segment as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) 11.7 % 9.4 % 230 bps. 10.7 % 9.8 % 90 bps. Operating Profit - Aerospace Segment (GAAP) $ 11,270 $ 10,415 8.2 $ 22,355 $ 41,804 (46.5 ) Restructuring/reduction in force charges 439 1,939 449 1,939 Operating Profit - Aerospace Segment as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 11,709 $ 12,354 (5.2 ) $ 22,804 $ 43,743 (47.9 ) Operating Margin - Aerospace Segment (GAAP) 13.0 % 14.8 % (180 ) bps. 13.3 % 20.7 % (740 ) bps. Operating Margin - Aerospace Segment as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) 13.5 % 17.5 % (400 ) bps. 13.6 % 21.6 % (800 ) bps. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS Operating Income (GAAP) $ 38,543 $ 10,115 281.0 $ 70,923 $ 59,429 19.3 Restructuring/reduction in force charges 662 17,705 754 17,705 Seeger divestiture adjustments - - - 2,409 Operating Income as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 39,205 $ 27,820 40.9 $ 71,677 $ 79,543 (9.9 ) Operating Margin (GAAP) 12.0 % 4.3 % 770 bps. 11.4 % 10.5 % 90 bps. Operating Margin as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) 12.2 % 11.8 % 40 bps. 11.5 % 14.0 % (250 ) bps. Diluted Net Income per Share (GAAP) $ 0.48 $ 0.01 NM $ 0.86 $ 0.59 45.8 Foreign tax matters (0.04 ) - (0.04 ) - Restructuring/reduction in force charges 0.01 0.26 0.01 0.26 Seeger divestiture adjustments - - - 0.13 Diluted Net Income per Share as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 0.45 $ 0.27 66.7 $ 0.83 $ 0.98 (15.3 ) Full-Year 2020 Full-Year 2021 Outlook Diluted Net Income per Share (GAAP) $ 1.24 $ 1.85 to $ 2.00 Seeger divestiture adjustments 0.13 - Restructuring/reduction in force charges 0.27 0.02 Foreign tax matters - (0.04 ) Diluted Net Income per Share as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 1.64 $ 1.83 to $ 1.98 NM - Not meaningful

Notes: (1) The Company has excluded the following from its "as adjusted" financial measurements for 2021: 1) the impact of certain foreign tax matters including a benefit related to the Italy tax realignment, partially offset by a charge related to the UK tax rate and 2) charges related to restructuring actions at certain businesses. The Company has excluded the following from its "as adjusted" financial measurements for 2020: 1) adjustments related to the divestiture of the Seeger business, including $2.5M reflected within the Industrial segment's operating profit ($2.4M through the second quarter of 2020) and $4.2M of tax expense and 2) charges taken in 2020 related to restructuring and workforce reduction actions implemented across its businesses, including $18.2M reflected within operating profit ($17.7M in the second quarter) and $1.0M reflected within other expense (income), net ($0.5M in the second quarter). The tax charges resulting from the divestiture were recorded in the first quarter of 2020 following the completion of the sale. The tax effects of the restructuring actions were calculated based on the respective tax jurisdictions and approximated 30%. Management believes that these adjustments provide the Company and its investors with an indication of our baseline performance excluding items that are not considered to be reflective of our ongoing results. Management does not intend results excluding the adjustments to represent results as defined by GAAP, and the reader should not consider it as an alternative measurement calculated in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of the Company's performance. Accordingly, the measurements have limitations depending on their use.

