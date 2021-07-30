checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Renta Corporación Real Estate, SA: BONDHOLDERS NOTICE

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Renta Corporación Real Estate, SA / Key word(s): Bond/Half Year Results
Renta Corporación Real Estate, SA: BONDHOLDERS NOTICE

30-Jul-2021 / 13:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BONDHOLDERS NOTICE - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

JULY 2021

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF BONDHOLDERS. IF BONDHOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD SEEK THEIR OWN INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL AND LEGAL ADVICE IMMEDIATELY FROM THEIR STOCKBROKER, SOLICITOR, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL OR LEGAL ADVISOR.

Renta Corporación releases its interim financial information for the first six months of 2021 and informs about the period to submit Offer to Purchase Instructions as set forth in the Conditions of the Bonds

Renta Corporación Real Estate, S.A. ("Renta Corporación" or the "Issuer") hereby gives notice to the bondholders of the €16,500,000 6.25 per cent. Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2023 (the "Bonds") that the Issuer has published its interim financial information for the first six months of 2021 in the Spanish Securities Market Commission (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores) webpage (https://www.cnmv.es/portal/verDoc.axd?t={bbcd4ac3-13aa-481b-9e60-3c636182030a}) and the Issuer's webpage (https://www.rentacorporacion.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Interim-Directors-Report-6M2021.pdf).

The abovementioned interim financial information evidences that Renta Corporación had a positive EBITDA in the first six months of 2021.

Accordingly, the Issuer hereby notifies that, pursuant to condition 6 (d) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Conditions"), any bondholder in respect of its Bonds may cause the Issuer to make to such bondholder an offer to purchase up to 5% of the principal amount of the Bonds held by it at the moment of the Offer to Purchase Instruction, such percentage being calculated as stated in the Conditions, by delivering a written instruction notice, in accordance with the provisions regarding notices and communications set forth in the Fiscal Agency Agreement, to the Issuer to make an Offer to Purchase provided that this Offer to Purchase Instruction is delivered to the Issuer no later than 10 business days after the publication by the Issuer of the aforementioned interim financial information (that is, no later than 4 August 2021) and provided that the remaining requirements set forth in the Conditions are met.

