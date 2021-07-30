EANS-Tip Announcement Andritz AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
The company Andritz AG is declaring the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 30.07.2021
Publication Location:
https://www.andritz.com/group-en/investors/investors-downloads/financial-reports
Further inquiry note:
Dr. Michael Buchbauer
Head of Group Finance Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979
Fax: +43 316 6902 465
mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
A-8045 Graz
phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0
FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415
mail: welcome@andritz.com
WWW: www.andritz.com
ISIN: AT0000730007
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/54966/4982030
OTS: Andritz AG
ISIN: AT0000730007
