Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

EANS-Tip Announcement Andritz AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act - Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - The company Andritz AG is declaring the following financial …



