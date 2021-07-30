checkAd

EANS-Tip Announcement Andritz AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
30.07.2021, 13:40  |  21   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The company Andritz AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 30.07.2021
Publication Location:
https://www.andritz.com/group-en/investors/investors-downloads/financial-reports


Further inquiry note:
Dr. Michael Buchbauer
Head of Group Finance Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979
Fax: +43 316 6902 465
mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
A-8045 Graz
phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0
FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415
mail: welcome@andritz.com
WWW: www.andritz.com
ISIN: AT0000730007
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/54966/4982030
OTS: Andritz AG
ISIN: AT0000730007


Andritz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-Tip Announcement Andritz AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act - Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - The company Andritz AG is declaring the following financial …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
LKQ Europe with Double-digit EBITDA Margin in the Second Quarter 2021 (FOTO)
LKQ Europe mit zweistelliger EBITDA-Marge im / zweiten Quartal 2021 (FOTO)
Bertrandt und voestalpine starten Projektzusammenarbeit / Skalierbare Batterieplattform mit ...
Die Bahnbranche hilft den Flutopfern in NRW
Dr. Stoll & Sauer hält im VW-Abgasskandal noch nichts für verjährt / BGH ...
Sinnvestieren: Warum es sich lohnt, in den Kampf gegen den Klimawandel zu investieren (FOTO)
Papierindustrie wieder im Aufschwung (FOTO)
Grifols Halbjahresergebnisse 2021 / Geschäftsbereich Bioscience wächst im zweiten Quartal ...
Unternehmen stellen Office Cubes fürs Homeoffice / Viele Firmen stellen ihren ...
OBJECTWAY VERÖFFENTLICHT GEMEINSAME STUDIE MIT COMPEER "SETTING THE DIGITAL AGENDA FOR ...
Titel
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
PwC-Fachbuch: So gelingt die digitale Transformation der Finanzfunktion
SystemKosmetik GmbH finanziert Innovation und Wachstum mit A.B.S. Global Factoring AG / ...
ALDI SÜD testet zertifizierte, vegane Naturkosmetik (FOTO)
Breuninger expandiert nach Hamburg/ Eröffnung 2023 im Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier ...
ottobahn revolutioniert den Individualverkehr (FOTO)
Umfrage von ServiceNow ergab: Pandemie setzt neue Maßstäbe - Erwartungen an Digitalisierung deutlich gestiegen (FOTO)
TUI verlängert 4,7 Milliarden Euro Kreditlinien bei Banken bis Sommer 2024
Breuninger expands its presence to Hamburg / Grand opening 2023 in Westfield ...
Farasis Energy wählt Daimler-Vorstandsmitglied Markus Schäfer in den Aufsichtsrat (FOTO)
Titel
Online-Marktplatz ManoMano ist mit 2,6 Milliarden Dollar Bewertung neues europäisches Einhorn ...
Erste Förderungstranche des GAIA-X-Wettbewerbs bewilligt - KI-Kompetenz aus Osnabrück ...
BIG direkt gesund: Von Null auf 515.000 Versicherte in 25 Jahren / Jubiläum der 1. Direktkrankenkasse (FOTO)
Vascudyne Announces Successful First Human Use of TRUE Vascular Graft for Hemodialysis Access
Steigert Lieferbereitschaft bei reduzierten Beständen: Die zur Abels & Kemmner Gruppe gehörende SCT GmbH stellt KI basiertes Softwaretool zur ...
PwC Deutschland als "Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2021" ausgezeichnet
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
PwC lädt zum "Digital Automotive Talk 2021"
EA288-Motor: LG Stuttgart verurteilt Volkswagen AG zu Schadensersatz
PwC-Fachbuch: So gelingt die digitale Transformation der Finanzfunktion
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:40 UhrEANS-News: ANDRITZ-GRUPPE: Ergebnisse 2. Quartal / 1. Halbjahr 2021
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
07:30 UhrAndritz Q2 Revenue EUR 1,533.8 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,551 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
29.07.21EANS-Adhoc: Changes in the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board
news aktuell | Ad-hocs
29.07.21EANS Adhoc: Andritz AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
29.07.21Aktien Wien Schluss: Gewinne in positivem Umfeld
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
28.07.21EANS-News: ANDRITZ to supply new spherical valves for Dinorwig power station in North Wales, United Kingdom, one of the largest pumped storage plants in Europe
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
24.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 29/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
23.07.21Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
21.07.21Aktien Wien Schluss: Warten auf EZB-Sitzung am Donnerstag
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
21.07.21Andritz braucht länger, um durchzustarten
NTG24 | Kommentare